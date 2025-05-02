In a casual disclosure that has stirred significant interest worldwide, Phoebe Gates has unwittingly shared that her father, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, lives with Asperger's syndrome – a revelation that brings fresh perspective to his neuro-developmental condition.

It was during a recent appearance on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, that the 22-year-old Stanford student unintentionally revealed her father has Asperger's syndrome.

Understanding Phoebe Gates' Revelation

Phoebe's revelation marks the first instance where a family member has explicitly referenced a specific diagnosis whilst the 69-year-old Microsoft co-founder previously acknowledged having certain traits associated with the autism spectrum.

As she talked about introducing romantic interests to her globally recognised – and reportedly a bit socially clumsy – father, Phoebe casually brought up his medical condition. 'My dad is pretty socially awkward. He's said he, you know, has Asperger's,' she said casually, according to DailyMail.

Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe reveals her billionaire father has Asperger’s syndrome on the Call Her Daddy podcast. pic.twitter.com/solalHKgrt — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) May 2, 2025

'Bringing a guy home is terrifying for the guy. It's also kind of hilarious for me,' Phoebe went on, describing how her dad once drove her and her date to a school event while NPR played in complete silence – a moment she found 'so uncomfortable but so funny.'

Phoebe Gates' Comment Fuels Online Speculation

The remark didn't go unnoticed as it quickly became a hot topic online, igniting conversations and curiosity about whether Phoebe had unintentionally shared private details about her father's medical background.

'Not exactly surprising,' one user wrote on X. 'There seems to be a lot of self-diagnosing going on here. Being high in trait disagreeableness, focused, highly intelligent does not necessarily mean one is "on the spectrum,' another wrote.

The billionaire philanthropist has not publicly addressed his daughter's recent comments. In his 2023 autobiography, Source Code, Gates reflected that he would probably be identified as having autism spectrum disorder if he were a child in today's world.

In the book, he described his childhood challenges with social situations and how he often became intensely focused on particular subjects, typical traits associated with Asperger's, which is now understood to be a part of the wider autism spectrum.

Gates' reflections on his childhood social difficulties and intense interests highlight some of the characteristics once distinctly labelled as Asperger's syndrome, now understood to be a form of autism. This brings to focus as to what is Asperger's, and can it be prevented?

What Is Asperger's Syndrome?

Asperger's syndrome is a term that medical professionals used as a diagnosis before 2013. It characterised what they considered a distinct form of autism. Currently, both Asperger's and what was traditionally called autism are classified under the comprehensive term of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Asperger's is no longer a formal medical diagnosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Individuals who were previously diagnosed with Asperger's are now typically described by healthcare providers as having 'level-one autism,' indicating a need for minimal support in their daily routines.

However, it's important to remember that each person is unique, and some individuals with a past Asperger's diagnosis might require more assistance than others.

Exploring Prevention

The Mayo Clinic points out that there isn't a known way to prevent autism spectrum disorder. However, various treatment options are available. Identifying and intervening early can be very beneficial, improving behaviour, skills, and language development.

However, support and intervention can be beneficial at any age. While children typically don't completely overcome the characteristics of autism spectrum disorder, they can often learn to navigate life effectively.

WebMD notes that the right kind of support can help people who were diagnosed with Asperger's gain skills to navigate some of the social and communication difficulties they experience. This can enable them to do well in their studies and careers and achieve their goals in life.

Over a period, mental health experts have noted that public figures discussing neurodevelopmental conditions helps reduce stigma and fosters greater understanding of neurodiversity. Whether intentional or not, Phoebe's casual mention brings this important conversation into the spotlight through one of the world's most recognisable business leaders.