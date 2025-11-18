It is never easy to carry the weight of a nation on one's shoulders, especially when the world is watching. For Ray Querubin, the 'Pride of Bohol' and a titan in the Philippine strongman scene, the journey on Netflix's gruelling reality competition Physical: Asia became a battle not just of muscle, but of spirit.

Following a campaign that saw Team Philippines eliminated midway through the series, the three-time national champion has issued a heartfelt apology to his supporters, stripping away the bravado often associated with his sport to reveal a raw determination to rise again.

Ray Jefferson Querubin, widely recognised as one of the country's toughest athletes, represented the Philippines alongside a star-studded roster. The team included boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, rugby player Justin Coveney, Olympic-level hurdler Robyn Lauren Brown, and CrossFit athletes Lara Liwanag and Justin Hernandez.

Despite Querubin utilising his sheer mass and power to give his squad an initial edge, the unpredictable nature of the competition exposed vulnerabilities that brute strength alone could not overcome.

Ray Querubin Discusses The Mental And Physical Toll Of Physical: Asia

In a candid exclusive interview with One Sports, Querubin reflected on the loss and the unique pressures of the show. He admitted that while he rarely feels intimidated, Physical: Asia was 'a different beast.'

The competition demanded a level of versatility that caught him off guard, particularly regarding the endurance and stamina required to survive the gauntlet of challenges.

The 'Philippines' Strongest Man' (2016–2019) noted that the uncertainty of the show was a major hurdle. Unlike standard strongman competitions where athletes prepare for specific lifts and movements, the reality series threw curveballs that tested total athleticism.

Querubin explained: 'As a strongman athlete, we train specific movements. If you're competing strongman or in any sport, you prepare your body for what you're going to fight. In strongman, the training is specific, what we do. We know what the training is, and we know what we're going to compete in.'

He elaborated that the experience was an examination of his mental fortitude as much as his physical capability. 'Every challenge is tested, not only my body but also my focus and willpower,' he stated.

Ray Querubin On Team Philippines' Elimination And Future Redemption

The struggle became visibly apparent during the punishing Shipwreck challenge. Querubin, visibly exhausted, struggled to maximise his strength while pulling 50-kilogram crates. The segment highlighted the difference in strategy, as the opposing team from Mongolia outperformed them through superior pacing and teamwork.

Although Team Philippines finished last in that specific task, they managed to survive the Death Match. Querubin recalled that their unity was their lifeline, even after losing their leader, Manny Pacquiao, who had to depart the show early due to prior commitments.

The emotional toll of the near-knockout was significant. 'Really broke our hearts,' Querubin admitted, though he emphasised that their shared pride held the team together.

'For Team Philippines, we have a label and a heart. That seems to have built us. We supported each other through every challenge, big or small. And we think that [what] united us was our shared pride. The same goal, the same pride,' he said.

Ultimately, the team met their end in the sack throw challenge, losing to South Korea. The experience humbled Querubin, who took full accountability for his performance.

In a social media post addressing his fans, he wrote: 'Thank you for all the love and criticism — I accept them both with an open heart. I know I underperformed in Physical: Asia, and I'm truly sorry if I fell short of your expectations.'

Despite the setback, the 'Pride of Bohol' is not ready to retire. He plans to compete in further strongman competitions by 2026 and remains defiant in his commitment to his country: 'I may not have brought the result we all hoped for, but I will rise, learn, and come back stronger. Para sa Pilipinas, hindi ako susuko.'

When asked about his immediate next steps, he offered a simple, determined response: 'Let's wait and see.'