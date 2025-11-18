Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing renewed scrutiny after insiders claimed his extravagant lifestyle has barely changed despite losing his royal titles and being forced to leave the Royal Lodge.

According to multiple sources quoted in OK! Magazine, Andrew's daily routine still mirrors that of a senior royal: lavish meals, premium wines for guests, personalised service and weekly dinner events described as 'no-expense-spared.'

Staff members say the 'gluttonous' spending has continued unchecked, fuelling frustration within the royal household and raising questions over how such indulgence is funded during a period of public belt-tightening. Some insiders have branded the ongoing food waste 'sickening,' arguing that Andrew's excesses reveal a more profound sense of entitlement that persists even after his fall from grace.

Privileged Lifestyle Despite Losing Titles

Even without his royal titles, Andrew apparently enjoys immense privilege. Sources say he expects continuous attention and royal-style treatment in his daily life.

'He still lives like a duke, even without the formal title,' a source told OK! Magazine.

Despite being stripped of his public duties, his insatiable need for luxury continues unabated. According to observers, this sense of entitlement heightens tensions within the royal household.

'He's surrounded by luxury, whether anyone likes it or not,' the source added.

Royal-Style Treatment Comes at a Cost

Insiders claim Andrew's high-maintenance lifestyle comes at a significant cost, ultimately straining King Charles' finances.

'Everything has to be perfect, staff are expected to cater to his every whim,' the insider stated.

He apparently wants workers to cater to even little requests, demonstrating his unwillingness to compromise on comfort. Thus, it carries a hefty price tag.

'The cost of keeping him happy is enormous,' the insider explained.

Weekly Lavish Entertainment

Andrew reportedly has weekly gatherings, including Sarah Ferguson, complete with lavish meals and boxes of good wines and champagne.

'No expense is spared when he entertains; he likes to impress,' a source claimed.

These dinners apparently continue even after he loses his royal position, maintaining his image as a man who enjoys luxury.

'It's a show of wealth and status, and he makes sure everyone notices,' a source told.

Expensive Drinks for Guests Despite Abstinence

Andrew reportedly does not drink, but he ensures that his visitors enjoy costly wines and champagne.

'He doesn't drink himself, but he'll make sure everyone else has the best,' an insider told me.

This emphasis on costly wine in crates reflects a lifestyle centred on appearance and luxury.

'Even without touching a drop, the drinks alone cost a fortune,' the insider explained.

Staggering Food Bills

Andrew apparently spends a lot of money on food, eating full-cooked breakfasts and lunches like venison, pheasant, or prime rib.

'He refuses to compromise on quality; every meal is top tier,' the insider stated.

Meals are meticulously prepared with the finest ingredients, reflecting his penchant for luxury.

'The food bills alone are staggering,' the insider continued.

Excess Leads to 'Sickening' Waste

Insiders say Andrew frequently orders more food than he or his friends can eat, with much of it going to waste.

'He orders enough to feed a small army, and much of it is thrown away—it's sickening,' a palace insider told OK!. Magazine.

This alleged waste is viewed as part of a larger trend of excess and entitlement.

'Waste seems built into the system, he doesn't hold back,' the source stated.

Leaving the Royal Lodge

Even after losing his titles, Andrew's move from the Royal Lodge didn't curb his indulgence.

'He may have left the lodge, but he hasn't left luxury behind,' the insider explained.

Staff and services appear to be in place to meet his demands, ensuring that comfort and indulgence continue.

'He's still living life on his own terms,' the sources added.

Ongoing Sexual Assault Allegations

Along with his lavish lifestyle, Andrew continues to confront legal issues. He denied sexual assault charges made by Virginia Giuffre related to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

'He continues to fight the allegations, maintaining his innocence,' a palace source stated.

Andrew's continual luxury and legal difficulties emphasise the conflict between personal indulgence and public accountability.

'The contrast between his life and public perception is stark,' the source remarked.

Andrew's lifestyle exemplifies extravagance and excess to the point where some insiders characterise it as 'sickening.' Weekly dinners, high-end meats, expensive cocktails, and food waste highlight an affluent lifestyle that continues despite the loss of royal titles.