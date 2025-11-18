The glitter and glamour of Hollywood often obscures the messy, all-too-human realities that unfold behind closed doors. For nearly two decades, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stood as one of the entertainment industry's most steadfast and beloved pairings—an Oscar-winning actress and a country music superstar, both Australian natives, who built a life together on both sides of the Pacific.

Their seemingly unbreakable union, which began with their marriage in June 2006, came to a sudden and painful end when news broke of their separation on September 29, 2025, followed swiftly by Kidman's divorce filing the very next day.

While the split of the high-profile couple, married for nineteen years, continues to send shockwaves through their respective fan bases, the former couple's focus has reportedly shifted to one priority above all others: their children. For Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, the upcoming Christmas holiday presents the first major family celebration since the divorce proceedings began.

And according to an exclusive source close to the actress, Kidman, 58, is willing to set aside her personal 'very big feelings' to ensure the girls experience a joyous festive season.

Setting Aside Sentiments: Nicole Kidman's Heartfelt Commitment to Co-Parenting

Kidman's dedication to a peaceful co-parenting arrangement is what is reportedly driving the current holiday planning. The actress, who recently garnered critical praise for her work in the film Babygirl, which released on December 25, 2024, is said to be taking the lead in coordinating a potentially emotional reunion with Urban, 57.

'Nicole has some very big feelings about all of this, but she's insisting she can put them to the side and compartmentalise to create some happy moments for the girls,' the source told the National Enquirer. The two daughters, Sunday, born in July 2008, and Faith, born in December 2010 via gestational surrogate, have been a constant source of support for their mother amidst the upheaval.

'They've been pretty well-glued to her side since this all started, and they aren't going to want to be apart from her for the holidays, so her plan is to spend time as a family with Keith,' the source explained.

The reality of the co-parenting split, laid out in court documents, already designates Kidman as the primary residential parent, with Sunday and Faith scheduled to spend 306 days a year with her, compared to 59 days with Urban.

This arrangement, which includes the girls spending Christmas in odd-numbered years with their mother, suggests the framework for family time has been clearly established.

However, Kidman's reported willingness to go above and beyond for the festivities demonstrates a profound commitment to her children's well-being over her own comfort.

The Logistics of Love: Navigating the Holidays After The Split

Despite the emotional complexities, the Australian-American actress is reportedly prepared to shoulder the traditional burden of holiday logistics. This is a role, the source notes, that is not unfamiliar to her.

'It's always fallen on her shoulders in the past to coordinate everything for the holidays, and this is no different,' the insider shared.

Urban, a Grammy-winning musician, has been focused on his professional commitments, with the source noting he has 'been very busy with his concerts and studio work'. It is this hectic schedule that Kidman appears determined to accommodate, ensuring the country star maintains his strong connection with their daughters.

Kidman 'doesn't want to alienate him from their kids,' the source affirmed, illustrating her resolve to maintain an amicable and inclusive family dynamic despite the divorce. 'So she's going to be the bigger person and help facilitate this,' the source continued.

Though her heart may pull her toward her native land, the actress is making a significant sacrifice for the sake of her family unit. 'As much as she'd love to just take the girls home to Australia she's saying she's willing to spend the majority of the holidays in Nashville to accommodate Keith,' the source revealed.

This choice, to remain in their Nashville home base, underscores Kidman's prioritisation of stability and accessibility for her ex-husband's visitation schedule during the high-pressure holiday period.

While the legal separation may be complete, Kidman's actions signal a commitment that transcends the paperwork, ensuring that, for Sunday and Faith, Christmas remains a cherished, family-focused occasion.