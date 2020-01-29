Piers Morgan, along with the global football fraternity, has condemned the recent attack on Manchester United's chief executive Ed Woodward's Cheshire home. The attack was reportedly led by a group of United fans.

On Tuesday night, various social media platforms were flooded by videos that featured a group of approximately 20 fans in balaclavas gathered at the gate of Woodward's £2 million mansion. They also appeared to be launching flares at his family home.

Reportedly, the 48-year-old CEO along with his wife and six-year-old twins, were away from home during the attack.

Soon after the incident, The Sun reported that club authorities released a statement in which they vowed to take action. The statement claimed that all who will be caught during the investigation process will be banned from entering Old Trafford for life.

British television personality Piers Morgan strongly backed Man United's plan of action. He used his Twitter handle to express his anger over the recent incident.

He tweeted, "This is absolutely disgusting. All genuine decent @ManUtd fans should root out these vermin from their club. Woodward has two young daughters for God's sake."

Gary Lineker, who often poses as Morgan's online verbal sparring partner, echoed similar sentiments on this matter. He showed concerns for Woodward's young twins.

United's former iconic centre-back, Rio Ferdinand, also condemned the event. He criticised the actions taken by the group of young thugs. It seems that Ferdinand believes that these people don't deserve to call themselves "Man United fans."

Not only the celebs, but even ordinary United fans expressed their shame on social media.

It seems that the "hooligans" had Woodward as their target for quite some time now. In recent weeks, vile chants about Woodward dying had been sung by a small portion of United fans at Old Trafford. It was also clear that an "anti-Woodward" sentiment was growing among the club's fans.

The chants were also heard last week, when Burnley defeated United 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams. The Red Devils are currently sitting on the fifth position in the Premier League table. Chelsea is ranked fourth with 40 points. United is six points behind the Blues.