British journalist Piers Morgan has once again reaffirmed his stance that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time.

The "Good Morning Britain" host told Jonny Owen on talkSPORT that the Juventus striker is "head and shoulders" above his Argentine rival, Lionel Messi.

The known die-hard Arsenal fan has openly admitted on several occasions that he is a big fan of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star. He also shared that he had been following Ronaldo's career even though he is first and foremost an Arsenal fan.

"I don't have a favourite foreign team, but I do have a favourite foreign player. When he was at Real Madrid, it was Real Madrid. Now he is at Juventus, it is Juventus," said Morgan.

The outspoken and often controversial media personality claims that he has formed a close friendship with his football idol. "We've become quite good friends. We text each other most weeks," he shared.

Morgan also said that the Portugal captain is the kind of player that he would put his money on. "I think he is the best player to have ever played the game. Wet Wednesday in Bolton and you need a goal to save your life – I would put money on Cristiano," he said.

When it comes to Messi, he says that the Barcelona captain has spent his entire professional career in one club and he hasn't proven himself in the international stage. Messi has had very limited success as a national team player for Argentina. "Ronaldo has done it on the international stage, the Champions League and brilliant in four different countries – Portugal, England, Spain and now Italy," he gushed.

At the moment, Ronaldo's team, Juventus, is well on their way to win the Italian Serie A. Meanwhile, Messi's FC Barcelona are still trying to catch Ronaldo's former team, Real Madrid, in the Spanish La Liga title race.

The debate continues but as far as Morgan is concerned, the G.O.A.T. is Ronaldo. Unfortunately for the British host, he might never get a chance to see his favourite footballer playing for his favourite Premier League team.