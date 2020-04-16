Lee Arenberg addressed rumours of Johnny Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean 6," which he says Disney is looking into.

The actor may no longer be connected with the franchise for over a decade, but he stated that there have been some rumblings of a possible installment. While looking back at the years he played the goofy pirate Pintel in the original "Pirates of the Caribbean" trilogy, he let slip that a sixth movie is definitely on the cards with Disney.

"They're definitely talking about it, as far as I know," Arenberg revealed during an interview on the YouTube channel Kendall Talks TV.

There have been talks of Disney rebooting the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise instead of doing a sequel. Details about said discussions have been kept under wraps. Although a report in October last year revealed that "Chernobyl" writer Craig Mazin has been tapped to co-write with Ted Elliot, who wrote the script for the first three films.

There have been no updates since then about a potential "Pirates of the Caribbean 6." But if it arrives, then Arenberg is keen to return if given the opportunity to reprise his character.

"I mean yeah, of course, obviously. But they've already done two without us [laughs]. I love it, though, I love that part. But it's not up to me," he said.

Amid rumours of a sixth installment came reports of Depp reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. The 57-year-old Arenberg noted that the actor "had a great run" and that "obviously he's made that character his own and it's become the thing that he's most famous for now."

"It's been great for him and it's been great for us... There's that saying, 'Don't frown because it's over, smile because it happened,'" he pointed out, adding that it was an honour for him to be a part of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" trilogy. Arenberg thinks that a reboot of the franchise would be a good move too.

"The fact that they're rebooting something that you did means that you did something that was worth rebooting," he explained.

Joachim Ronning will reportedly direct "Pirates of the Caribbean 6," which is said to come out late in 2021.