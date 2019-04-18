A pair of pit bulls attacked a man Tuesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local media reported that the two dogs viciously bit the man on his forearm and leg on Olympia Street in the Mt. Washington area. The unprovoked attacked reportedly took place before 1 p.m. EDT.

Animal control officers searched the neighborhood for the dogs and found one of them an hour after the attack. The second animal was caught minutes later, police told local media. The owner of the dogs, who assisted officers with the search, agreed to surrender the pit bulls to the Humane Animal Rescue shelter, where they were later euthanized.

The Allegheny Health Department also reportedly performed tests to determine if the dogs had rabies.

According to Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the victim was in a stable condition after he was treated for his injuries at the hospital.

A woman who witnessed the incident said she was walking her dogs when she heard a man screaming. She then saw the two pit bulls running toward her.

"The pit bull started coming down the hill going to chase me, so I went running to my car," Riley O'Donnell told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The woman also raised concerns that the pit bulls run through the Olympia park and sometimes sniff little girls and then would run away.

O'Donnell said she called 911 when she saw the dogs attacking a man.

Pit bulls are known to be ferocious dog breeds and have often attacked other animals and humans, sometimes even their owners. In a pit bull attack earlier this month, the dog attacked a 5-year-old in Hamilton, Ohio, hospitalizing her. The owner of the dog was charged with failure to confine a dangerous dog. The young girl was outside her home, preparing to greet a relative when the alleged attack took place. After the incident, authorities said they took the decision of euthanizing the animal.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.