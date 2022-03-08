Mauricio Pochettino has asked the media to stop speculating about Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid. The Paris Saint-Germain manager reiterated that the French striker has yet to make a decision despite being in the final months of his contract with the club.

The 23-year-old joined PSG from AS Monaco in a deal worth £166 million in 2018 after spending the previous campaign on loan with the Parisian club. Mbappe is widely regarded as the best player on the planet on current form and as it stands, he will be a free agent in the summer.

Real have been on the Frenchman's trail for a number of years, but had a £145 million offer rejected by the Ligue 1 club last summer. Florentino Perez has made Mbappe his top target, and remains confident that he will sign for the Madrid giants when his contract expires in June.

The speculations about Mbappe's future mounted ahead of PSG's first-leg Champions League last 16 clash against Real Madrid in February. Mbappe was the difference maker, scoring a sensational winner in the final minute of the game to show why he currently is the most coveted player in the world.

Real Madrid welcome PSG to the Bernabeu for the second leg on Wednesday, and talk about his potential move has again gathered pace. Pochettino has asked the media to respect Mbappe's wishes, and remains hopeful that the France international will remain with PSG beyond the summer of 2022.

"I understand the media's need to have news about one of the best [players] in the world," Pochettino said, as quoted by Marca. "But he is our player and we hope he will be for a long time."

"Everyone talks and you have to listen to him," the Argentine coach added. "He already declared that it was not the time to make a decision and let's wait for him to make a statement. Everything else is conjecture, and guessing things that may be very far from reality.

"[Mbappe] lives in the present, he is involved in what he does and that is an important quality that he has as a human being."

The hero from the first-leg, however, remains a doubt for Wednesday's game. Mbappe suffered an injury during training on Monday, and the club are yet to confirm the extent of the injury.