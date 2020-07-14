The European summer is in full swing despite the novel coronavirus pandemic and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have been taking full advantage. However, they might soon find themselves in hot water, after an investigation has been launched in relation to a video of Cristiano Jr. driving a jet ski alone.

10-year-old Cristiano Jr. was seen driving a jet ski in a video posted on social media by his aunt Elma, who is the football superstar's sister. The video was reportedly taken off the southern coast of Madeira, Portugal, where members of the footballer's family have been enjoying a summer holiday.

The fun vacation on Paul do Mar might have some repercussions if Portuguese police prove that a violation has been made. According to The Sun, Portugal requires a licence for the operation of a jet ski and only adults can obtain that licence. Needless to say, a 10-year-old boy can't possibly be licensed to drive the seemingly harmless but nevertheless powerful and potentially dangerous aquatic vehicle.

The video has since been removed, but not before screenshots were taken and shared by various sources on the internet. Driving a jet ski alone without a licence is punishable by law, with fines that could go up to as high as £2,,688 for an individual. The fines could go up to £10,750 for groups or private firms. Ownership of the jet ski is still being investigated.

The adults responsible for the child will be asked to pay the fine if the police establishes that an offence was made. While the footballer can easily afford to pay the fine, it will put a dent on his reputation as a responsible family man even though he is several thousand miles away in Italy.

The Juventus forward has also been enjoying a lot of time on the water in between playing the final matches of the Serie A season. His girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been sharing numerous photos from aboard a luxurious yacht.