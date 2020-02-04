West Ham United FC has been brought under scrutiny and the security features of the London Stadium are being questioned after Liverpool's team bus was attacked following the home side's 0-2 loss last week.

The police, along with the club, are trying to find the guilty supporters who threw objects at the Reds' team bus, which resulted in a smashed window. The incident took place on Wednesday night in the stadium's car park. An extensive investigation has already started.

A West Ham spokesperson said, "That kind of behaviour has no place at West Ham United, or indeed in football and we will work with the Police and other stakeholders to review the incidents and act against anyone found guilty of an offence. The individuals will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the Club with immediate effect."

Liverpool has yet to comment on this issue, but it has been understood that no players were in the bus while the vandalism occurred.

The incident has raised serious concerns about security at the club's East London facility, especially because the yobs could get access to the opposition's team bus within the confines of the 60,000-capacity stadium.

Reportedly, West Ham worked hard to improve its security measures ever since it moved its base to the former Olympic Stadium in 2016.

Some of the West Ham supporters are unhappy with the club's relocation. The team is also currently in the Premier League relegation zone. As a result, the fans have been protesting against the board of directors.

Previously, Liverpool was also under scrutiny for inappropriate fan behaviour. In April 2018, they were fined £20,000 by UEFA for crowd disorder during the night of the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

In that incident, according to the Sun, missiles were thrown at Man City's coach as their team bus moved towards Anfield. Liverpool later apologised for the incident through their manager Jurgen Klopp.

The recent incident has also rekindled the memories of 2016, when Manchester United's team bus faced a mass assault en route to their final game at West Ham's old Upton Park ground. The Red Devils' coach was struck by beer cans and bottles. The event resulted in widespread damage as huge crowds in the surrounding streets participated in the assault.