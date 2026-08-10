The diplomatic peace between Italy and Spain, as facilitated by ministers of the European Union, was short-lived. Spain quickly issued border checks on visitors coming from Italy, just as Rome intelligence is reporting possible mass crossing to Ceuta between 10 and 15 August.

Reports are not official, but messages have been circulating online about mass migration into Ceuta on 10 August. According to reports, TikTok is being used to spread the information to Facebook groups and WhatsApp chats to invade Ceuta, similar to the shocking mass immigration to the Spanish exclave on 30 July.

Italy and Spain Conflict

Italy was quick to issue a suspension on the Schengen Agreement with Spain, ordering border checks among non-EU arrivals from Spanish airports and seaports starting 1 August. Spain issued an ultimatum that it would order a similar security measure if Italy did not rescind the suspension.

Read more 157 Migrants Rescued After Overcrowded Mega-Dinghy Catches Fire in English Channel 157 Migrants Rescued After Overcrowded Mega-Dinghy Catches Fire in English Channel

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will not cower, especially with intelligence reports on mass migration. 'Italy does not accept ultimatums or impositions from abroad about national security and border control,' read a statement issued by Meloni's office.

'We have no intention of reconsidering the decision to suspend the application of the Schengen Agreement for third-country nationals arriving from Spain, at least until August 15, and, in any case, until security and terrorism risks for Italy have been completely eliminated,' the statement also stated. 'On that date, as announced by the Spanish authorities themselves, a new wave of migrants is expected in Ceuta.'

Among the alleged messages spread on social media reads: 'The gathering at the border will be on Saturday, 15 August 2026, at the Ceuta crossing (Bab Sebta / El Tarajal). It will be somewhat different, God willing. August 15 is a holiday in Spain, but the border crossing operates 24/24—there may simply be a lot of crowds.' Authenticity of such a message and other similar posts could not be verified.

Spain on High Alert

Whether the circulated messages are real or not, Spain has reinforced security measures in Ceuta. Some 2,000 soldiers, 300 riot police, multiple drones and helicopters have been tapped to secure and monitor Ceuta in the following days. Meta, Facebook's parent company, is also helping Spain monitor social media chatter.

According to Meta, it has removed posts that facilitate and provide human smuggling services. 'The National Police and the Civil Guard are monitoring this matter on social media to gather the necessary information to make appropriate decisions at any given time, based on the level of threat,' said Raul Diaz, spokesperson for the Spanish Interior Ministry.

While a massive threat is purportedly incoming, the feud between Italy and Spain continues to heat up. The issue is rooted in the Ceuta crisis, which angered Italy as more than 70,000 migrants from Morocco swam to the Spanish territory. Italy feared that illegal immigration would reach Italy due to the 41-year-old Schengen Agreement.

Spain Retaliates

On Sunday, 9 August, Spain ordered authorities to check the documents of arriving travellers from Italy in six airports, signaling the first day of border controls. Spain's temporary suspension of the Schengen Agreement with Italy will be in effect until 7 September, with both countries angered by the border checks.

For Spain, the border checks in Italy didn't make sense since Ceuta is already under control while Italy has called the retaliation as 'incomprehensible and completely unacceptable.'