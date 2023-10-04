A holiday hotspot in Spain has announced a crackdown on stag and hen parties by bringing in new rules.

Following in the footsteps of other cities in Andalusia, such as Cordoba and Malaga, Seville has introduced rules in a bid to prevent people from wearing indecent outfits and the "obscene acts" often seen at wild bachelor parties.

The new laws in place specifically ban anyone from getting naked in the street or wearing just underwear alone. The mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz, announced the plans last week, reported The Times.

This move from Seville comes after numerous complaints from residents and locals about the disturbances caused by stag and hen parties. The mayor of Seville said that the city "has no interest whatsoever" in any tourism brought in from wild bachelor parties.

Mr. Sanz added: "Anyone can celebrate their bachelor party in Seville. What we don't view favourably are groups of people dressed as whatever, with brass bands behind them, disturbing the many residents of Seville — especially in areas of the historic centre — who also have the right to enjoy their city."

Meanwhile, the potential ban would also not allow any fancy dress costumes with sexist elements as well as any "obscene exhibitionism".

Seville has not yet announced when the ban will actually come into force and if fines will be slapped on anyone caught breaching the new rules. However, as per various news reports, the ban could be enforced by the end of this year.

A spokesperson from Seville City Hall stressed the importance of preserving public spaces for everyone's enjoyment while respecting local norms.

"The proliferation of certain types of behaviour in recent years, such as nudism, wearing nothing but underwear, or carrying erotic items in public, means that we have to introduce new regulations.

"Public spaces must be preserved as places where people can meet, coexist, and enjoy their leisure time while respecting others," the spokesperson stated.

Over the years, other vacation hotspots across Spain have tried out similar rules to keep their sanity in place. In 2014, Mojácar said it wouldn't tolerate stag and hen parties showing off "phallic tiaras" or "unbecoming behaviour with inflatable sex dolls".

Last year, Malaga, which is one of the popular Spanish cities, especially with British travellers, announced a €750 fine for those walking through the streets in their underwear, with inflatable dolls, or with plastic penises on their heads.