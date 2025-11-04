Türkiye has called on Israel to halt its repeated violations of a United States-brokered ceasefire in Gaza and to allow vital humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made the appeal following a high-level summit in Istanbul on Monday (3 November), attended by top diplomats from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan and Indonesia.

The meeting sought to address the deteriorating situation in Gaza and to discuss the framework for a proposed international stabilisation force backed by the United Nations.

According to Al Jazeera, the meeting centred on a 20-point plan put forward by US President Donald Trump aimed at establishing a lasting ceasefire and a post-war governance structure for Gaza.

Fidan said Israel had 'failed to fulfil its responsibilities' under the plan by 'regularly violating the ceasefire' and obstructing the flow of food, medicine and other aid to Palestinians.

'We do not want the genocide to restart in Gaza. We want the ceasefire to continue, and we want steps to be taken toward a two-step, permanent peace solution,' Fidan said.

He added: 'We do believe that the pressure on Israel from the international society should be sustained.' Fidan cited ongoing Israeli airstrikes that, according to Al Jazeera's monitoring, have killed at least 236 Palestinians since the truce began on 10 October.

Ceasefire Under Strain

The Istanbul meeting came amid a new wave of Israeli attacks across Gaza and worsening humanitarian conditions.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a series of strikes after it was discovered that a body returned by Hamas did not match one of the captives due to be released under the truce agreement.

More than 100 people were killed within 24 hours of the attacks, including 46 children. Although Israel later announced plans to resume the ceasefire arrangement, its military operations have continued, with three additional Palestinians reportedly killed on Monday.

Aid deliveries remain critically low. A recent United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) survey found that half of Gaza's households have experienced no improvement—or a worsening—in food access since the ceasefire. OCHA data shows that no food convoys have entered northern Gaza through direct crossings since mid-September.

Figures released by Gaza's Government Media Office indicate that only around 145 aid trucks entered the enclave daily between 10 and 31 October—barely a quarter of the 600 trucks agreed under the ceasefire terms.

'Attacks that are trying to provoke Palestinians should end as soon as possible,' Fidan said, emphasising that his statement reflected the 'joint view' of the countries attending the summit.

Questions Over Gaza's Future

Central to the Istanbul discussions was the concept of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF), a multinational body proposed in Trump's 20-point plan to oversee security in Gaza and assist in training local police forces. However, Al Jazeera's Istanbul correspondent Sinem Koseoglu reported that 'nothing is clear' about the ISF's mandate, with nations awaiting further guidance from the UN Security Council.

Uncertainty also surrounds which countries might contribute troops. Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has publicly stated that Israel 'would not accept the presence of armed Turkish forces' within the proposed mission.

During a joint press conference with Trump earlier this year, Netanyahu insisted that Israel would 'retain security responsibility, including a security perimeter, for the foreseeable future'.

Miroslav Zafirov, former senior political adviser for the UN Special Coordinator's Office for the Middle East Peace Process, said that the ISF 'must be defined under very clear standards under international law' if it is to be effective. 'There are too many elements of the proposal for peace that remain unanswered,' he added.

'Overestimating Israel's Intentions'

Fidan concluded that the international community had 'overestimated' Israel's willingness to commit to a two-state solution.

'Israel never agreed on this, and it never had any intention to approve this,' he said in remarks reported by Al Jazeera. 'But the international society has based its opinion on this understanding.'

As the ceasefire falters and humanitarian conditions worsen, Türkiye and its partners are positioning themselves as mediators to sustain peace efforts. Yet, without a clear UN-backed mandate and Israel's cooperation, the prospects for stability in Gaza remain tenuous.