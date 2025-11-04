Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo is back in the spotlight as he mounts a New York City mayoral campaign, facing off against Democratic Socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani after a closely watched primary upset.

But as Cuomo reenters public life, renewed attention has also turned to his personal relationships, from his high-profile marriage to Kerry Kennedy to his long-term partnership with Sandra Lee, and now, speculation about a 'mystery girlfriend'.

Marriage and the Kennedy Connection

Cuomo married Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Skakel Kennedy, in 1990, uniting two of America's most storied political families. The couple had three daughters — Cara, Mariah, and Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo — before divorcing in 2005.

Despite their separation, the Kennedy-Cuomo link represented a powerful merging of political dynasties that helped define Cuomo's early career.

According to Vanity Fair, an excerpt from the Cuomo biography, The Contender, suggested that work-related stress and distance contributed to the breakdown of the marriage, as Kennedy reportedly pushed for counselling that Cuomo declined amid his growing political responsibilities.

Sandra Lee and the Post-Governorship Years

Soon after his divorce, Cuomo began dating Food Network personality Sandra Lee. Their relationship lasted 14 years, and the couple shared a home in New York's Mount Kisco before announcing their separation in 2019. In a joint statement, they said their 'romantic relationship had turned into a deep friendship' and that their 'lives have gone in different directions.'

Their split came shortly before Cuomo faced the political turbulence of the pandemic and, later, allegations of sexual harassment that led to his resignation as governor in 2021.

Rumours About Melissa DeRosa and a 'Mystery Girlfriend'

In 2025, Cuomo's campaign trail reignited old questions about his connection to Melissa DeRosa, his former top aide. According to reports, unsealed 2021 testimony released this year described what DeRosa called an 'emotionally intimate but non-physical' relationship between the two while both were serving in the governor's office. DeRosa, who later attended a Cuomo fundraiser in early 2025, continues to publicly support his political efforts, though neither has commented on any current relationship status.

More recently, there have been reports that Cuomo, 67, was seen vacationing with an unnamed companion following his primary loss. Page Six quoted a source who said, 'Cuomo has a romantic weekend getaway planned with his girlfriend.' The identity of the woman has not been confirmed, though similar reports in 2023 and 2024 described him dining with 'a tall blond' at a restaurant in Westport, Connecticut.

Cuomo's representatives have not responded to media inquiries, keeping details of his private life out of the spotlight.

Fatherhood and Public Image

Throughout his public career, Cuomo has often spoken about his three daughters. During his daily COVID-19 briefings, he reflected on his fears as a parent, admitting, 'I was scared for them,' referring to their safety during the early months of the pandemic. Those moments of vulnerability softened his image at a time when his leadership was both praised and criticised.

Today, Cuomo's personal narrative, from his political legacy to his complicated love life, continues to shape how voters view his return to politics. As New York City gears up to cast their vote for the mayoral election today, Cuomo will be facing a tough challenge from his opponent, Zohrand Mamdani.

US President Donald Trump has reportedly backed Cuomo as the right candidate; meanwhile, the former governor's private relationships remain a quiet but persistent subplot in his very public campaign.