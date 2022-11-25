All eyes were on Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, when Portugal faced Ghana in their opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was instrumental in helping his team secure the 3-2 victory, but not without controversy. He is being accused of "diving" to win the penalty that allowed him to put Portugal in front in the second half.

Stadium 974 was filled with fans who were there to witness what the Portuguese legend can do, and even many Ghana fans are also Ronaldo fans at the same time. However, the African side did not just roll over against the 2016 European Champions. The first half remained scoreless, with the best chance coming from Ronaldo's disallowed goal.

In the second half, Ronaldo was taken down by Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, which convinced the referee to send him to the spot. He converted easily, and after being frustrated in the first half, he was clearly ecstatic to open up the scoresheet. The goal also meant that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become the first man to score in five consecutive World Cups.

However, Ghana manager Otto Addo is accusing the Portugal captain of going down too easily. "The referee gave a penalty which was not a penalty - everyone saw that. Why? Because it's Ronaldo or something?," he said, implying that the referee gave the Portuguese star preferential treatment.

He went on to accuse VAR of not doing its job properly. "There was a contact of players. I don't know what they were doing, was VAR not paying attention? The referee was not in our favour today."

Social media also exploded with accusations that it was a dive that got Ronaldo the penalty.

Outrageous from Ronaldo. Total dive, ref bought it, hopefully VAR did not. — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) November 24, 2022

We were so close to a win, but fraud Ronaldo just had to dive…🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oYqHNo4lkh — _Danzinoo🇬🇭 (@Danzino0) November 24, 2022

Of course, the other side of the internet thought that this was complete nonsense, and many praised the Portugal captain for once again inspiring his team to victory.

Many of Ronaldo's fans were also quick to call the victory vindication for the way Manchester United had treated the 37-year-old over the past season. The player clearly thought the same and spoke about the matter in a press conference.

"It was a week that finishes the chapter, it's closed. We won and I could help the team - the rest does not matter," Ronaldo said after the game.

Despite all the issues surrounding his Manchester United comeback, Ronaldo was evidently still a well-loved figure. He received deafening cheers and applause when he stepped out to warm up with his Portugal teammates ahead of the match. The crowd also roared in appreciation as his name was called out as the teams lined up ahead of kick-off.

Portugal boss Fernando Santo clearly has an entirely different appreciation for Ronaldo compared to United boss Erik ten Hag. "Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, a legend like many who have comes and gone before. In 50 years' time, we will continue to speak about him," he said, as quoted by the BBC.