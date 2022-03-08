Shortly after Russia's invasion of the Ukraine began almost two weeks ago, Premier League club Chelsea FC's Russian owner Roman Abramovich confirmed that he was turning over control of the club. It later became clear that he would have to sell the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, and New York Jets owner Robert "Woody" Johnson has emerged as the prospective buyer.

A report from ESPN claims that the NFL team owner wants to dip his toes into the Premier League. Not many individuals around the world can afford the club's price tag, which is an estimated £3 billion.

The club now finds itself in limbo, as Abramovich looks for a solution to the issue. He bought the club way back in 2003, and has turned it into a European powerhouse through his 19-year reign. However, following Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, the UK government has imposed sanctions on Russian companies as well as individuals who are believed to be close contacts of president Vladimir Putin.

Russian assets are being frozen or seized, and Abramovich is one of the more high profile targets despite denying his association with Putin. He initially wanted to maintain ownership while turning over control to the club's charitable foundation, but the trustees were unconvinced by the legalities of such a move.

Abramovich is now set to sell, and if Johnson is successful in his bid, he will join a small elite group of other NFL owners who have extended their empires into the EPL. Stan Kroenke owns the Los Angeles Rams and Arsenal FC, while the Glazer family own Manchester United and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Johnson is no stranger to the UK and the Premier League, having served as US ambassador to the country. Meanwhile, Chelsea fans have expressed support for Abramovich, and have caused controversy after chanting the Russian's name during recent matches.