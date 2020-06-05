Teams in the Premier League can make up to five substitutions in each match, rather than the usual three. Such a modification in the rules would be valid until the end of this season.

The new rule was approved by all clubs. Besides this, teams would also be allowed to name up to nine substitutes in every match instead of the usual seven.

Previously, the sport's international governing bodies permitted domestic and continental competitions to increase the number of substitutes in an attempt to protect player welfare once football resumes following a long 3-month suspension.

The English Premier League is all set to resume on June 17. The league was halted back on March 13 because of the unprecedented outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which later turned into a pandemic.

Although teams would now be eligible to make five substitutions, each of them would have only three opportunities to make changes throughout the match. Such a rule has been finalised to minimise loss of time and momentum during the games.

Clubs also agreed to the prospect of using neutral venues if and when required. However, according to the BBC, the vast majority of games would be played in their usual venues, except for those localities where spikes in coronavirus cases have been recorded in recent weeks.

All the clubs involved in the league have been handed with a draft document detailing the extensive biosecurity measures required to be implemented during each match.

While all the matches would be played behind closed doors, the maximum number of people allowed to enter the grounds is limited to 300. This number includes the players and staff members of each team and individuals representing the Premier League.

During a recent meeting, the clubs and the league authorities also discussed the potential consequences in case the league couldn't be completed because of further spikes in COVID-19 infections.

But any such decisions were delayed in order to concentrate on the resumption of the competition. It seems that everyone involved in the league wants to think positive about the competition's resumption.

Also, concerns were raised during the meeting about the reduced preparation time for players before the season returns.

Newcastle United's club doctor, Paul Catterson, believes that more cases of player injuries would take place once the intensity of training increases.