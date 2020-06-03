The English Premier League has given its clubs permission to play friendly matches before the season restarts on June 17.

However, the clubs, their players, and staff must strictly adhere to the safety parameters in order to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Premier League teams had previously requested tournament authorities to allow them to face other teams as preparation for the competition's return. Recently, the request has been approved.

As per the latest reports, friendly matches can be played at either training grounds or stadiums.

According to the BBC, the Premier League has outlined several conditions including regular COVID-19 tests for players involved in the games.

Certain measures must also be put in place to ensure hygiene and adherence to social distancing rules. For instance, most clubs have been forbidden from travelling for more than 90 minutes. However, teams like Newcastle United will most likely be granted special dispensation in case they need to travel further.

Another rule states that all players should travel in their respective cars. If possible, they must travel while being in their safety kits.

Reports suggest that official referees won't be allowed in friendly games. Instead, the members of the coaching staff should take charge.

Before each game, a full risk assessment of the venue (training ground/stadium) should be conducted.

Reportedly, later this week, the EFL will issue guidelines to championship clubs regarding games and their venues.

Once the league resumes, it is understood that some of the matches could take place at neutral venues. Responding to that, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that he "would love" to play their home encounters at Anfield, although he knows that matches would be played behind closed doors.

Klopp said, "We will not have the help from the crowd but no team will have that so where is the advantage? Whoever we play it is the same situation which is why I'm not too worried about it. We have tried to simulate the situation by training in the stadium and getting used to it."

The Reds are sitting on top of the Premier League standings with a 25-point lead over defending champions Manchester City. It's just a matter of time before Klopp's men create history by lifting their first league title after 30 years.