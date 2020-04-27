The English Premier League is eager to resume their currently halted season, and they are looking at June 8 to be a potential date of return.

All football activities across the UK are currently suspended amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

England's top flight football league has been kept on hold since March 13, after an unprecedented spread of the deadly disease. So far, COVID-19 has killed over 20,000 people in the UK alone, with more than 200,000 worldwide deaths altogether.

Reportedly, the British government is keen to resume the Premier League season at the earliest, as a means of lifting the nation's mood that has been under stress due to the pandemic.

As of now, the league authorities are planning to continue matches behind closed doors as they look forward to finishing the current season.

According to the Daily Mail, the UK government is pushing for sporting events to get back on track as quickly as possible to bring some positivity to the public. Reports also claim that the Premier League chiefs have come up with a plan called "Project Restart," which might see games being played again by as early as June 8 at neutral venues approved by all the clubs.

Although clubs would prefer to play games at their respective home grounds, it has been understood that the games would ultimately be played at club training grounds as well as neutral venues like St George's Park.

This plan also includes a "three-week pre-season" for players' training, in order for them to get back to the peak fitness levels required to play competitive sports.

Until the season finally restarts, one idea for the players is to keep them inside nominated hotels for up to six weeks. Such a plan could be adopted as a precautionary measure against potential COVID-19 infection.

Reports claim that Arsenal is expected to resume their team training on Monday at their Colney training ground. Although they might become the first English side to resume training, they will have to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Most clubs' players are working out at their respective homes amidst the lockdown to keep their fitness levels up.

Elsewhere, Germany's Bundesliga might restart on May 9 if the German government approves their plan.