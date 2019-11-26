Manchester City will play at home against Shakhtar Donetsk in a UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday night. Before that, speculations have emerged that Pep Guardiola is not thinking of renewing his managerial contract with City post-2021.

Although Guardiola himself hasn't ruled out plans to extend his stay in Manchester by another year, his agent confirmed that the currently active plan is to bid farewell to the Sky Blues in 2021. He has another 18 months to take his reign at the Etihad to five seasons. It would be a longer stint than what he did with both of his two previous clubs, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Amid the growing speculations that the Spaniard might cut his contract short, Guardiola claimed that he is happy at Manchester. The City manager said there isn't any reason for him to quit early.

He stated, "I want to stay, I don't have any reasons to move," he said last week. "I am incredibly satisfied to work with this club, with these players, and if the people think I am going to resign for these results and being nine points behind [Liverpool], the people do not know me. I like to have this challenge, I love to be in this position. If the club wants [me] next season I want to be here 100 percent. I want to live in this city because I know lovely people here and I want to work and live with them and I want to be here."

The Catalan knows that he has all the world-class facilities at City. Besides, he has a strong squad which is full of energy and talent. He is now determined to finish the Champions League group stage as group leaders. However, simultaneously, he must also be conscious about the need to keep his best players fit for the hectic schedule that awaits following this weekend.

Injuries are also causing worries in the City camp since their win against Chelsea on Saturday. Manchester City has trips lined up to Burnley and Newcastle within the next eight days. Then, the Manchester Derby is due next weekend. In spite of such an important Premier League phase waiting, the City coach will choose his best possible XI for today's match.