Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola recently commented that it's unrealistic for his team to overtake Liverpool en route to this season's Premier League title.

The Sky Blues have already been beaten four times this season, and the Spaniard believes that his team should now focus on winning more matches. Everything else seems to be out of their control.

In an interview, Guardiola said, " When a team has 16 victories from 17 [games], it's unrealistic to think we are going to chase them. It's unrealistic right now. We have to try to win our games, secure Champions League for next season and then you never know, no? If they drop a couple of games, and we win and win -- I don't know. When one team lose one game in the last 53 or 54, I'm not optimistic that they are going to lose four or five in 10 or 11 games because they are incredibly strong."

Liverpool is unbeaten so far in this year's league and they have accumulated 49 points in 17 matches. As a result, they are leading the Premier League table by ten points. Manchester City is currently in third place with 38 points from 18 games. They are currently one point behind Leicester City's tally. Last weekend, Guardiola's boys defeated Leicester, courtesy of an impressive display of football skills by the City footballers.

Both the Reds and the Sky Blues have a hectic Christmas schedule ahead. City will take on the Wolves on 27th December. Two days later, they will host Sheffield United at home. Liverpool will play Leicester on Boxing Day before facing the Wolves in Anfield on 29th December.

City is one of the five teams that have to play two games in less than 48 hours. According to Metro, Guardiola seemed unimpressed with the busy schedule. The Spaniard mentioned that he wrote a complaint letter to the Premier League, which says, "Thank you and we are going to the fridge after Wolves to get ready for Sheffield United."

Manchester City must not drop any more points if they want an opportunity to retain their Premier League title this season. If Liverpool's dominant form sustains throughout the remainder of this season, they would finally win the top-tier league after almost 30 years since their last victory in 1989-1990.