The Premier League will this season allow selected audio of conversations between players and referees to be used in television replays, but live VAR discussions will remain off limits, with incidents referred to the video assistant referee excluded from the new access.

Sky Sports and TNT Sports will be able to add the clips to near-live replays as part of an expanded RefCam programme, which became a permanent feature of Premier League broadcasts last season after a six‑week trial.

Premier League RefCam Audio Plan

Domestic rights holders will be able to use RefCam audio from one or two selected incidents in each of the Premier League's 38 match rounds. The sound will be added to near-live replays, rather than broadcast in real time from a referee's microphone.

The head‑mounted cameras provide broadcasters with a referee's‑eye view of match incidents. Under the earlier agreement with clubs, audio captured by RefCam could not be televised until several days after a match.

Official RefCam footage shows the referee‑level view used in Premier League coverage, which is set to include selected player‑referee audio in near-live replays this season.

How RefCam Coverage Will Change

The revised RefCam arrangement will relax the post‑match restriction for limited use during live coverage. The number of televised games using RefCam is expected to rise from 20 to about 45.

Official RefCam footage below shows the referee‑level view used in Premier League coverage, which is set to include selected player‑referee audio in near-live replays this season.

The change does not guarantee that every match or disputed decision will include a clip with sound. It permits broadcasters to select eligible material for replays, rather than providing continuous access to match‑official communications.

The added audio is intended for on‑field player‑referee exchanges. It will offer limited context around selected moments, while leaving match decisions and the review process unchanged.

Why VAR Audio Remains off Limits

The arrangement does not create a live feed of player‑referee conversations and excludes incidents referred to VAR. The International Football Association Board, known as Ifab, sets the Laws of the Game and does not permit live broadcast of that audio.

The Premier League and Pro Ref, formerly PGMOL, are understood to be lobbying Ifab to relax the restriction. Until any rule change is approved, communications between the referee, VAR and assistant VAR will remain unavailable to television audiences.

The policy therefore draws a line between player management on the pitch and the separate VAR review process. Supporters may hear selected exchanges in replays, but will not hear officials' discussions during a video review.

Wider VAR Changes for 2026–27

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The RefCam expansion comes as the Premier League maintains a high threshold for VAR intervention in 2026–27.

A referee's original decision will stand unless the VAR concludes that the available evidence shows a clear and obvious error, the league has said.

VAR can review a clearly incorrect second yellow card when it results in a sending‑off.

It cannot intervene simply because another official might take a different subjective view of whether a second booking should have been issued.

The Premier League will also introduce five‑second countdowns for clearly delayed throw‑ins and goal‑kicks, plus a 10‑second limit for substituted players to leave the field. It will not adopt an optional Ifab measure allowing VAR reviews of incorrectly awarded corners.

The move gives broadcasters a narrowly defined new tool for their Premier League coverage. Selected player‑referee exchanges may be used in replays, but live VAR audio remains prohibited.