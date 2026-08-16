Tommy John, the former New York Yankees pitcher whose name became synonymous with elbow reconstruction surgery, has died aged 83 after returning from an experimental 1974 operation to pitch another 14 seasons and win 164 more major league games.

The four-time MLB All-Star died on Saturday at his home in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by his wife, Cheryl, and other family members, his agent Mike Maguire said in a statement. No cause of death was announced.

His career total of 288 victories placed him among baseball's most durable pitchers, but his legacy was medical as well as sporting. The procedure that extended his playing days became known worldwide as Tommy John surgery.

Tommy John Surgery Defined His Legacy

John was 31 and pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers when he suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow in 1974. The injury was then considered capable of ending a major league pitcher's career.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Frank Jobe performed experimental ligament reconstruction surgery, using a tendon from elsewhere in John's body to replace the damaged ligament. Jobe later estimated the operation's chances of success at one in 100.

John returned to the major leagues in 1976 and pitched for another 14 seasons with the Dodgers, Yankees and California Angels. He appeared in 405 further games after the procedure and won 164 more times.

The operation later known as Tommy John surgery became a standard treatment for damaged elbow ligaments among athletes. It is now performed on thousands of players, including non-pitchers, with recovery commonly taking between a year and 18 months.

Reds RHP Hunter Greene underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Wednesday.



He will miss the rest of the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/gYFNQgaOR4 — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2026

The procedure's influence remains evident in modern baseball, where elbow injuries continue to shape pitching careers. The American Medical Association estimated in 2024 that about 35% of active major league pitchers had undergone Tommy John surgery.

The players to have undergone the operation include Shohei Ohtani, Tarik Skubal, Justin Verlander, Chris Sale and Jacob deGrom, who has had the surgery twice. Their careers show why the procedure associated with John remains central to modern baseball.

Yankees Pitcher Built a Lasting Record

John finished with a 288-231 record, a 3.34 earned run average, more than 2,200 strikeouts and 760 career appearances. He earned four All-Star selections, in 1968, 1978, 1979 and 1989.

He signed with Cleveland at 18 and made his major league debut in 1963. His career also included spells with the Chicago White Sox, Dodgers, California Angels, Oakland Athletics and Yankees.

John spent eight seasons across two stints with New York, winning 91 games for the club. He produced consecutive 20-win campaigns in 1979 and 1980, recording 21-9 and 22-9 marks respectively.

He also won 20 games for the Dodgers in 1977, finishing 20-7 in his first full season after returning from surgery. His achievements ensured that the medical breakthrough did not eclipse his record as one of the era's most reliable left-handed starters.

Yankees Pay Tribute To Influential Pitcher

The Yankees described John as 'a bedrock of our rotation during his time in pinstripes and a longtime favourite of Yankees fans'. The club said his post-surgery longevity changed the prospects of athletes around the world but had sometimes overshadowed his excellence as a pitcher.

STATEMENT FROM THE NEW YORK YANKEES:



“The New York Yankees mourn the passing of Tommy John, who was a bedrock of our rotation during his time in pinstripes and a longtime favorite of Yankees fans. While his incredible longevity and post-surgery achievements changed the fortunes… pic.twitter.com/p6ndlBxUTb — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 16, 2026

John missed the Yankees' Old-Timers' Day on 8 August while dealing with unspecified health issues. In a farewell message shared for the event, he thanked supporters, team-mates and Dr Jobe.

'Thanks to Dr Jobe, who saved my arm & made it possible for me to continue pitching,' John wrote. 'That surgery has since gone on to save the careers of countless pitchers, including many of the very best in the game today.'

John appeared in three World Series, twice with the Dodgers and once with the Yankees, but did not win a championship. He and Jobe were honoured by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013 for their contribution to baseball.