The Korea Football Association secretly used corporate cards to pay for sexual entertainment for visiting referees and match supervisors during seven South Korea international fixtures in 2011 and 2012, a government audit has revealed.

The practice, involving around 10 foreign officials and bills of more than 1 million won (£500) per visit, was detailed in a 2016 Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism report that was kept from the public for a decade and has only now come to light as police investigate the KFA in a separate hiring probe.

The disclosures focus on how the KFA treated visiting officials during key World Cup and Olympic qualifiers, raising questions over why the findings were not released sooner and whether match integrity may have been put at risk.

The alleged inducements were non‑monetary, unlike previous cash‑for‑favour cases in the K‑League, which complicates attempts to link the spending to specific on‑pitch decisions.

How the Scandal Unfolded Behind Closed Doors

According to a 2016 audit report by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the KFA used corporate cards to provide sexual entertainment to about 10 foreign referees and match supervisors across seven national team matches held in South Korea between March 2011 and March 2012.

Payments ranged from several hundred thousand won to more than 1 million won, with incidents recorded in Seoul's Gangnam district as well as Ulsan and Changwon in Gyeongnam. In six of the seven matches, two to four referees received such entertainment; in the remaining fixture, a single supervisor was involved.

The matches identified include a March 2011 friendly against Honduras (4‑0), a friendly against China's Olympic side (1‑0), a June A‑team match versus Serbia (2‑1), the September 2011 London Olympics qualifier against Oman (2‑0), an October friendly with Poland (2‑2), the February 2012 World Cup qualifier against Kuwait (2‑0), and the March 2012 Olympic qualifier against Qatar (0‑0).

Audit Findings and KFA's Official Line

The matter was first uncovered during a 2016 audit of the KFA by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism but was not disclosed publicly at the time. All confirmed instances of sexual entertainment took place during the tenure of former KFA president Cho Chung‑yeon, while the audit itself occurred after Jeong Mong‑gyu assumed the chairmanship.

In response, a KFA official said association documents are retained for five years and, given the 15‑year gap, it is now difficult to verify all circumstances. It also added that, in light of heightened social standards, it has established strict internal control and management guidelines for corporate card usage and is fully complying with them.

Fans Online Demand Answers

The story has led to widespread criticism online, with users challenging the KFA's conduct and calling for accountability over the decade‑old cover‑up. On X, posts circulated highlighting the 2016 audit findings and questioning why the matter was kept secret for so long, with some threads amassing thousands of interactions.

If true, the allegations would underscore why transparency, accountability, and independent oversight are essential in football governance. Allegations alone are not proof, but they should be investigated thoroughly and fairly to protect the integrity of the sport and maintain… — Jerubbaal Ali (@AliJerub) August 6, 2026

Paraphrased comments ranged from demands for criminal investigations into those who authorised the payments to expressions of embarrassment over the damage to South Korea's football reputation. Several users also drew parallels to previous match‑fixing and bribery scandals in the K‑League, arguing that the culture of impunity has persisted for too long.

The biggest battles in football aren't always played on the field. Sometimes, they happen in boardrooms.



Results matter, but so does how those decisions are made. South Korean football fans deserve a process they can believe in. — Rory Daywin (@daywinstudios) August 6, 2026

A Pattern of Allegations in Korean Football

South Korea's football authorities have faced repeated corruption allegations over the years, including past indictments of referee chiefs and clubs for cash bribes intended to influence match outcomes. In 2015‑2016, past cases include two referees were suspended and later charged after allegedly accepting payments from a club official, while reigning champions Jeonbuk Hyundai were docked points and fined over a separate 2013 bribery case.

The latest revelations arrive as the KFA contends with a fresh probe into its hiring practices, with police completing an extensive search and seizure operation at its headquarters this week. Lawmakers have also pressed the association over alleged illegal electioneering linked to referee promotions and assignments, prompting promises of internal investigations and a thorough government audit.

If the findings are deemed serious enough, consequences could range from formal sanctions by FIFA to sweeping governance reforms within the KFA.