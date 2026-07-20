The Women's Tennis Association will require every player to take a one-off DNA sex test if they want to keep competing. The new rule introduces mandatory screening for a gene linked to biological sex and will become a condition of eligibility from 2026.

Under the updated policy, players must complete a single genetic test to confirm they can continue entering women's events. Those who refuse risk being ruled ineligible and could face suspension, making the result of a single swab decisive for their place on the women's tour.

One Swab, One Career: How the New DNA Test Works

Eligibility will be confirmed through a one-time screening for the SRY gene, a segment of DNA typically found on the Y chromosome. Testing can be carried out using a cheek swab, blood test or saliva sample, with results used to determine whether a player is treated as a 'biological female' under the policy.

In a statement carried by ESPN, the WTA said the change is intended to 'preserve the integrity of women's professional tennis' by basing eligibility on biological sex rather than hormone levels. The tour also said the policy distinguishes between biological sex and gender identity and that it has 'no intent to disrespect or question the gender identity or the dignity of any person'.

Read more Pete Hegseth Announces Military Will Test Service Members' Testosterone Levels and Offer Hormone Therapy Pete Hegseth Announces Military Will Test Service Members' Testosterone Levels and Offer Hormone Therapy

The new framework replaces a previous system that allowed transgender-identifying males to compete if they maintained testosterone levels below 2.5 nmol/L for at least two years, as reported by OutKick. Players who test negative for the SRY gene will be eligible; those who return a positive result will face further medical assessment.

Why the WTA Is Aligning With the IOC and World Athletics

The update is also intended to ensure WTA players can meet requirements for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where eligibility standards are being harmonised across sports under International Olympic Committee policy.

World Athletics has already introduced once-in-a-lifetime gene testing for athletes seeking to compete in the female category at its World Championships. The IOC is also moving towards similar DNA screening for athletes wishing to qualify for female events at the LA 2028 Games, aligning its approach with federations such as World Athletics.

The WTA says it consulted members and reviewed developments across international women's sport before approving the one-time genetic test requirement. The policy is described as the first of its kind for an independent women's professional sports tour, applying to every player on its roster.

@dwnews World Athletics now requires all female athletes to undergo a one-time genetic test to confirm sex. The move is framed as protecting fairness, but critics argue it oversimplifies biology and marks a step backwards. ♬ Originalton - DW News

New WTA Sex Test Rule Draws Rights Concerns

Analyses of sex testing policies in women's sport have argued that such rules risk harming women athletes rather than protecting them, by subjecting them to scrutiny, medical procedures and public speculation. Critics of genetic sex testing say mandatory checks can affect athletes' privacy and wellbeing and may deter some from competing.

An analysis in The DNA Exchange asked why sports bodies are relying on the SRY gene alone and warned that using a single genetic marker to define eligibility in women's events can oversimplify biology and add pressure to athletes.

The WTA acknowledges the sensitivity of the issue and has pledged to treat players with dignity as the policy is rolled out. It describes the new testing framework as a 'uniform, confidential standard' for determining who can compete on the women's professional circuit, even as the wider debate over sex testing in sport continues.