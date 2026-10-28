Poundland is at risk of insolvency after its owner, US restructuring specialist Gordon Brothers, shifted focus away from a proposed takeover by Northern Ireland-based Martin Property Group, putting the future of the 600-store discount chain and its roughly 12,000 employees in doubt.

Reports on Tuesday said Gordon Brothers was weighing alternative offers, including bids for parts of the business. If no buyer emerges for the retailer as a whole, Poundland could be broken up or enter an insolvency process, although the timing and outcome remain uncertain.

A Gordon Brothers spokesman said: 'While Martin Property Group had been identified as the preferred bidder by Poundland's management team, attention must now turn to other active bids.'

The statement stops short of saying Martin has withdrawn. Martin Property Group did not respond to requests for comment.

Confusion Over Funding for Martin Bid

People familiar with the talks have said Martin's offer was not fully funded and relied on deferred payments rather than cash up front, a structure said to have cooled Gordon Brothers' enthusiasm.

A Poundland spokesperson, however, was quoted by the Express & Star as describing the bid as fully funded and ready to go. The competing accounts could not be reconciled, and IBTimes UK has been unable to verify the financial details of any of the bids.

Sources have not disclosed the value of Martin's proposal or the length of the proposed payment schedule. It is also not known what level of ongoing support, if any, Gordon Brothers would have been expected to provide under that deal.

Rival Discounters and Investors Circle Stores

Companies reported to be interested in parts of Poundland include CDS Superstores, owner of The Range and Wilko; Fortress Investment Group, which owns Poundstretcher; and Modella Capital, owner of TG Jones. It is not clear whether each has made a firm bid or has only expressed interest.

Gordon Brothers has said the sale process has attracted formal and indicative offers for significant viable parts of the business, as well as interest from buyers who want to acquire Poundland as a whole.

Industry analysts say established discounters could be drawn to Poundland's store locations, logistics network and customer base, even if they do not seek to retain the brand. Investors may also target specific regions or categories where Poundland has a strong presence.

How the £1 Sale Led to Today's Crisis

Gordon Brothers bought Poundland for £1 in June 2025. The retailer has since closed stores and cut costs as part of a turnaround, and has faced pressure from competition among discount chains, according to published reporting.

Martin Property Group, a family-owned investor with interests across the UK and Ireland, completed its purchase of the business and assets of National Car Parks (NCP) from PwC's joint administrators earlier this month. The deal included the NCP brand, most of its car parks and its staff.

Martin's role in the NCP transaction signalled an appetite for distressed assets in consumer-facing sectors. However, people familiar with the Poundland talks say the structure and funding of its offer for the retailer differed from the NCP deal.

Jobs at Stake if Insolvency Goes Ahead

Reports published on 27 October said Poundland could face insolvency in the coming days, but that remains a possible outcome rather than a confirmed event. Insolvency is not a single procedure: administration, liquidation and other formal arrangements carry different consequences, and an administrator may sell a business as a going concern. No appointment has been reported.

For Poundland's workforce, the difference between a sale as a going concern and a break-up could have significant consequences for job security. The outcome would depend on how the business is restructured, which operations are acquired and what happens to affected employees.

Under government guidance, employees of an insolvent employer may be able to claim redundancy pay, unpaid wages, holiday pay and statutory notice pay. Entitlements depend on individual circumstances and on whether the business transfers to a new employer.

Local economies where Poundland has a large footprint could also be affected if stores close or are sold. Landlords, suppliers and neighbouring retailers may face uncertainty during any sale or insolvency process.