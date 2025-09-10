Apple's relentless pursuit of thinness has always been a key part of its design philosophy. But with the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, that quest might come at a significant price. Whispers suggest the tech giant is ready to sacrifice some of its most popular and useful features to achieve a record-breaking 5.6mm profile.

Is this a step too far in the name of style, or a bold move that will once again redefine the smartphone landscape?

An Unveiling of 'Awe-Dropping' Proportions

Apple has finally lifted the curtain on its new iPhone 17 lineup, a series the company is calling 'the biggest leap ever for iPhone.' While the base iPhone 17 receives some essential upgrades, it's the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max that truly steal the show, boasting an entirely new aesthetic and cutting-edge hardware.

AirPods Pro 3, the new Apple Watch lineup, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the all-new iPhone Air—here’s everything we just announced! pic.twitter.com/EDPNjpoUW8 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 9, 2025

The showstopper of the Apple event, however, was the long-awaited iPhone 17 Air. As the first new premium model since the iPhone Mini was introduced in 2020, this device measures a mere 5.6 mm thick, making it Apple's slimmest device by a significant margin.

Not only is the iPhone 17 Air a third thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it even surpasses the 5.8mm Samsung S25 Edge. The new phone also sports four beautiful colours — space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue — that were first introduced with the M4 MacBook Air.

Featuring a 6.5-inch Pro Motion display, a lightweight titanium frame, and Apple's latest A19 Pro chip, the iPhone 17 Air offers significant advancements. Yet, to achieve its skinny profile, Apple was forced to omit several essential features, resulting in some notable compromises.

Pricing and Availability

Kicking off at $999/£999, the iPhone Air is priced between the standard iPhone 17 and the high-end iPhone 17 Pro Max. While many may consider paying a little more for the advanced features of the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is betting that the device's sleek, light build will be the key selling point.

Even with its sleek design, Apple assures the iPhone 17 Air is 'more durable than any previous model', crediting the new Ceramic Shield 2 on both the front and back. To make the device so thin, Apple was forced to give up a few features that many users have come to expect.

Slim Design, Big Sacrifices

To save space, the iPhone 17 Air has a single 48-megapixel 'fusion' camera, a notable change from the dual rear cameras of the iPhone 16. Apple suggests that this one camera can perform the duties of 'multiple cameras', providing users with both 2x telephoto and wide-angle shots.

'A versatile new 48MP Fusion camera system gives users the equivalent of four lenses in their pocket', Apple said in a press release. The iPhone 17 Air houses an 18-megapixel 'Centre Stage' camera on the front.

iPhone 17 Air hands-on. This new front facing camera is everything. pic.twitter.com/s2EgOwHwGE — iJustine (@ijustine) September 9, 2025

What makes it different from other cameras is its square sensor, which allows you to take a selfie without having to worry about how you hold your phone. You can hold the phone upright and tap the display to switch to a landscape view.

The built-in AI will automatically sense other faces and adjust the camera's framing to ensure everyone is included in the shot. This feature also enables 'Dual Capture Video,' which lets users record a single video clip using both the front and back cameras at the same time.

The iPhone Air is all battery. The entire brains of the phone is essentially smushed into the camera plateau! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oG9Lp2I3py — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) September 9, 2025

The smaller body, however, provides less space for a battery, forcing Apple to reduce its capacity. The Tim Cook-led tech behemoth claims the iPhone 17 Air provides 'all-day battery' life due to its improved processing efficiency, though it did not offer a specific duration.

The Compromises Within

To compensate for this, the company has introduced a new, sleek MagSafe battery that can extend the iPhone 17 Air's battery life to an impressive 40 hours of video playback. The iPhone Air Case with MagSafe is available in two options, including frost and shadow.

MagSafe Battery for iPhone Air: pic.twitter.com/dIn5RsUViR — Chance Miller (@ChanceHMiller) September 9, 2025

Furthermore, the MagSafe-embedded case adopts an ultra-thin translucent design. It has a lightly frosted interior and a high-gloss outer surface. It features a reinforced polycarbonate frame that protects the iPhone Air from scratches and drops.