Apple's annual September showcase has become one of the most closely watched events in the tech calendar. This year's edition, set for 9 September 2025, is expected to centre on the iPhone 17 range, with the Pro Max model tipped to draw the most scrutiny.

The launch will follow Apple's well-established cycle of unveiling new hardware in early September, opening pre-orders days later, and beginning deliveries within a fortnight. Analysts say the Pro Max will be positioned as the flagship device, with rumours of a redesign, upgraded performance and major camera changes.

Release Date and UK Pricing

Apple is expected to confirm the iPhone 17 line-up on Tuesday, 9 September. Pre-orders are likely to begin on Friday, 12 September, with shipping and in-store availability starting 19 September, according to MacRumors.

UK prices have yet to be revealed. However, industry watchers expect the Pro Max to begin at over £1,200, in line with incremental rises across Apple's premium handsets.

Design Shift

Reports suggest the Pro Max will undergo one of the boldest design changes in years. According to SSB Crack News, Apple is considering a rectangular rear cut-out that doubles as a wireless charging area. The handset is expected to combine glass and aluminium to improve both aesthetics and heat management.

Other leaks point to a two-tone finish and a horizontal camera bar, a look more often associated with the Google Pixel series, Tom's Guide reported. An alleged leak by Sonny Dickson also suggests new colour options, including a copper-like orange, adding fresh visual flair to the series. If correct, the move would mark a significant departure from Apple's recent design language.

iPhone 17 lens protection cover will match the phone color. The orange one for the Pro Max might hint at a new shade, possibly dark gold or copper. pic.twitter.com/BMamZ45now — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) July 14, 2025

THEYRE FINALLY DOING ORANGE?!?! — *Vaughn Not Von (@vaughnXvon) July 14, 2025

It looks like copper not orange I hope it looks good. — Amr 🇵🇸 (@AmrMahraan) July 14, 2025

Power and Performance

The device is expected to be powered by the new A19 Pro chip, built on an enhanced 3nm process. Paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1 TB storage, this setup aims to boost on-device artificial intelligence, gaming response, and multitasking, 9to5 Mac reported.

Additionally, a significant upgrade may include the adoption of a vapour-chamber cooling system. Rokform said it could sustain performance for longer periods during intensive tasks such as video-editing or gaming.

Display and Camera Upgrades

The display is expected to retain its 6.9-inch OLED panel with 120 Hz ProMotion, but with a potentially smaller Dynamic Island and slimmer bezels. Rumours also point to an even brighter peak display brightness of nearly 3,000 nits, according to PhoneArena.

Photography continues to be a core highlight. The Pro Max may feature three 48 MP rear sensors (wide, ultrawide, and telephoto with up to 8× optical zoom), a 24 MP front camera, 8K video recording, and dual video mode using both front and rear cameras. These capabilities would make the iPhone 17 Pro Max one of the most camera-centric iPhones yet, MacRumors reported.

Analysts believe such upgrades could appeal to content creators and professionals who increasingly rely on mobile devices for production work.

Battery Life and Charging

The Pro Max may also feature Apple's largest iPhone battery to date, with capacity expected to exceed 5,000mAh. According to Inkl, this would be paired with efficiency improvements to extend daily use.

Reverse wireless charging is also anticipated, enabling users to power accessories such as AirPods by placing them on the phone's back, according to PhoneArena. Faster Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 connectivity is expected as standard.

What to Expect

While speculation suggests the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be one of the most substantial updates in recent years, final confirmation will only arrive on launch day.

For UK consumers, the main questions will concern price, availability and whether the reported features justify the premium. Apple's reveal will determine whether the iPhone 17 Pro Max represents a decisive leap forward or a more incremental step in a crowded smartphone market.