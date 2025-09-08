This week marks the arrival of the highly anticipated annual Apple Event, and both tech enthusiasts and everyday smartphone users are keen to find out what new software and products might be revealed.

This year's event, titled 'Awe Dropping', is taking place on Tuesday, 9 September. During the event, Apple executives will review the company's past year and introduce forthcoming products.

What to Expect from This Year's Apple Event

The Tim Cook-led tech behemoth has not released an official schedule for the event, but industry experts anticipate the unveiling of the iPhone 17. Earlier reports suggest the new model will be the first Apple device to pack a custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip.

What to expect at the #AppleEvent on Tuesday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zXi4JU8oDx — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 7, 2025

Moreover, the smartphone could bear a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the well-received iPhone 16. However, it will house a larger, higher-resolution front-facing camera (24 megapixels versus 12 megapixels) and improved battery performance.

Here's a breakdown of what to know about the 2025 Apple Event.

When Can You Watch the 2025 Apple Event?

The Apple 'Awe Dropping' event begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, 9 September. The presentation will be broadcast live from Apple's corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California.

You can watch the Apple Event live on the company's website or through the Apple TV app.

What Else Is on the Horizon for Apple's 2025 Event?

While the iPhone 17 will undoubtedly be a main attraction, here's a look at what other products are reportedly in the pipeline:

The Apple iPhone 17 Air

In 2024, prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the iPhone Plus lineup was on its way out. The new iPhone Air would take its place. Reports from Bloomberg now indicate this new device will measure just 5.5 millimetres, making it approximately one-third thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro.

The new iPhone 17 Air is gonna blow us away 🤤 pic.twitter.com/GQ2RWew4VJ — Fernando Silva (@nandoprince93) September 2, 2025

Macworld, an Apple news outlet, also believes the iPhone Air line will feature a new camera bar. This particular design element, which houses the phone's rear cameras, will extend horizontally across the back of the device.

The following are the currently known specifications of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air:

The screen measures approximately 6.6 inches.

The display resolution is approximately 2,740 x 1,260.

It will be powered by the A19 processor (the high-end iPhone will use the A19 Pro).

The Dynamic Island area is expected to be roughly the same size as the current model.

A titanium-aluminium alloy mid-frame is employed. Titanium has a lower specific gravity than the current Pro and Pro Max mid-frames (other iPhone 17 models will use an aluminium mid-frame).

It will be equipped with Apple's custom 5G chip.

The rear camera will consist of a single wide-angle lens.

Apple Watches

Furthermore, Macworld suggests the Apple Watch lineup will undergo a radical overhaul. As part of the refresh, Apple will unveil the Series 11, SE, and Ultra 3. These new watches may feature a larger case size and come with watchOS 26 already installed.

AirPods Pro 3

Both Bloomberg and MacRumors, another prominent Apple news outlet, are predicting the release of the AirPods Pro 3 this month, complete with a new look. According to MacRumors, this latest generation of AirPods is set to receive a new chip, promising enhanced sound quality, improved noise cancellation, and a new heart rate monitoring feature.