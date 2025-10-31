The royal family has been thrown into turmoil after King Charles III formally removed Prince Andrew's remaining titles and ordered him to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The unprecedented step—coming amid fresh scrutiny of Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein—marks a decisive break with one of the monarchy's most controversial figures.

Just days before the announcement, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie quietly left the UK, signalling what insiders describe as an effort to shield themselves from the fallout.

Royal Titles Removed Amid Epstein Fallout

On 30 October, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles had initiated a formal process to remove Prince Andrew's remaining honours.

He will now be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, losing the titles of Prince, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh, and His Royal Highness. He has also been stripped of prestigious honours, includingthe Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

The palace stated: 'These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.'

The decision follows renewed scrutiny of Andrew's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which have resurfaced in the public eye after recent legal developments and media coverage.

Beatrice and Eugenie Abroad as Scandal Breaks

Just before the announcement, Princess Eugenie, 35, was seen on a girls' trip in Paris, sharing photos near the River Seine and Eiffel Tower. Princess Beatrice, 37, was photographed attending the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 28 October.

The timing of their departures has raised eyebrows, with insiders suggesting the sisters sought to distance themselves from the fallout and avoid being drawn into the media frenzy. Despite their father's disgrace, both Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their royal titles under King George V's Letters Patent of 1917, which protects their status as daughters of a male-line prince.

Royal insiders told The Times that both sisters were 'heartbroken but pragmatic,' aware that proximity could attract unwanted attention.

Sarah Ferguson Also Stripped of Title

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who has lived with him at Royal Lodge since 2008, has also lost her title as the Duchess of York. She is expected to make separate living arrangements as Andrew prepares to relocate to a private residence on the Sandringham estate. The couple, though long separated, had maintained a close cohabitation arrangement, which now appears to be ending under royal directive.

A Quiet Exit and Lingering Questions

Neither Beatrice nor Eugenie has commented publicly, but their discreet departures have fuelled speculation about family divisions.

One former royal aide told The Telegraph that the sisters are 'doing what's necessary to protect their families and future roles.'

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew issued a statement saying the 'continued accusations' against him have become 'a distraction to the monarchy.' He pledged loyalty to the King but conceded that stepping back was 'the right and honourable course.'

'I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first,' he wrote. 'With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.'

The fallout from this decision is expected to continue reverberating through royal circles, with questions remaining about Andrew's long-term role, if any, within the family's private affairs.

Conclusion

As Prince Andrew's eviction from Royal Lodge looms and his titles vanish, the royal family faces another defining test of transparency.

For Beatrice and Eugenie, retreating abroad may offer temporary distance, but for the institution itself, the Epstein shadow remains—a crisis still unfolding behind palace walls.