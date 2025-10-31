The global glamour of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant set the tone for an unexpected encounter between two icons from very different arenas yet who are the most famous personalities of their respective arenas in Bollywood and WWE. A year after their meeting, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally spoken out about his interaction with WWE legend John Cena and offered remarks that surprised fans on both sides of the entertainment spectrum.

The Ambani Wedding cost and guests

The grand wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire industrialist and the richest man in India Mukesh Ambani (with a net worth of approx £82.7 billion or $108 million), and Radhika Merchant took place in July 2024 in Mumbai, and it was described by many as India's 'royal wedding'. The celebrations spanned multiple days and venues, most notably the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex, and the wedding reportedly cost upwards of $600 million (approx £450 million).

Shockingly, the guest list read like a who's-who of global celebrity including Bollywood icons such as Shah Rukh Khan himself, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, followed by Hollywood stars and cultural figures like Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, David and Victoria Beckham, tech heavyweights, and sports personalities like John Cena.

Moreover, the pre wedding events alone included a three day extravaganza in Jamnagar and a Mediterranean cruise featuring performances by world class artists. Just the sheer opulence and global scale of the wedding made it a cultural moment for the world and a show of India becoming the centre of arts and entertainment industry, one that brought together Bollywood, Hollywood, sports and business under one roof.

How Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena met

As per sources at one of the ceremony events held in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena met each other. According to reports, Cena arrived in India for the wedding celebrations and turned heads by appearing in a blue sherwani paired with white trousers, showing off that classy Indian aesthetic. Moreover, the meeting between the Bollywood legend and the WWE icon occurred naturally during the festivities, as the two mingled among India's elite and international celebrities.

Reports further say that Cena's 'desi charm' in traditional attire impressed people in attendance and his fans across India. Furthermore for Khan, who is often regarded as the 'Badshah (King) of Bollywood,' meeting someone like Cena, a massive crossover figure in his own right, was a viral moment for fans beyond his usual film industry world. But no one back then got to know what SRK thought of Cena.

SRK Comments on John Cena

Now, a full year later, Shah Rukh Khan has broken his silence about that meeting. So when asked about Cena during a fan interaction, Khan described him as 'a rock star. Very humble and kind.'

He is a rock star. Very humble and kind https://t.co/17UDZvc9XA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2025

The simplicity of Khan's statement contrasted sharply with the grandeur surrounding the encounter and the wedding itself, making his words stand out all the more. In an environment where celebrity interactions are often steeped in hyperbole, Khan's straightforward compliment to Cena feels grounded and authentic.

Given Cena's global persona and Khan's iconic status in Indian cinema, the remark underscores a rare bridge between two very different entertainment worlds. While SRK recently won India's national award for his acting career, Cena is currently at the tail end of his retirement tour in WWE while he continues to work on his Hollywood projects. With both global megastars being in the film industry, fans await a possible sharing of screen.