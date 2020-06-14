Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden treated royal fans to never-before-seen pictures on Saturday. The 41-year-old posted 10 photographs on Instagram from his royal wedding to Sofia in June 2015.

"Sometimes every person comes to a decisive choice; a choice that determines one's future and is about who one is and above all, who one wants to be. And often it takes courage. Courage not to choose the easy path just because it is easy, without courage to stay on the hard road because it's right," the picture were captioned on Instagram.

"Today we are celebrating our five-year wedding anniversary," the couple wrote. Carl Philip and Sofia are parents to two children Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel.

The wedding photographs captured private moments from their wedding "such as Prince Carl Philip getting dressed ahead of the ceremony, Princess Sofia taking a selfie with her father Erik, the couple sharing a kiss during their wedding reception and details of the table decorations."

Royal fans were delighted with the new pictures. One user commented: "Happy 5th wedding anniversary! The most beautiful photos, thank you for sharing these with us!" Another fan wrote: "Congratulations! Will never forget the exit from the church to gospel, it was magical!"

Carl Philip and Sofia got married at the Royal Chapel, Royal Place of Stockholm, on June 13, 2015. They were joined by family, friends and a host of royal guests from around the world. After the wedding ceremony, the couple celebrated with a carriage ride through the streets of Stockholm. Later a lavish reception was organised, complete with dinner and dancing that continued late into the night.

The royal couple welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander in 2016. And, their second son Prince Gabriel was born in 2017.

Carl Philip met Sofia Hellqvist in 2009 summer through mutual friends at a nightclub in Båstad, Southern Sweden. He has just split with his girlfriend of almost 10 years, Emma Pernald. And Sofia had returned to her home country after studying in New York City for four years. They tried to keep their romance out of the public eye, but the news broke in 2010. The Royal Court of Sweden announced the engagement of Carl Philip and Sofia on June 27, 2014.