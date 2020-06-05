Prince Charles talked about his recovery after battling COVID-19, and expressed his concern over more future pandemics if people do not take care of the planet.

The Prince of Wales spoke about his experience in an exclusive video interview with Sky News. The British royal dialled in for the interview from his home in Birkhall, Scotland where has been quarantining with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

"I was lucky in my case and got away with it quite lightly," he said, and revealed that his experience further motivated him to find ways to prevent other people from contracting the disease.

"It makes me even more determined to push and shout and prod if you see what I mean. Whatever I can do behind the scenes sometimes. I suppose it did partly," Prince Charles shared.

"But I've had it, and I can so understand what other people have gone through. And I feel particularly for those for instance, who have lost their loved ones and have been unable to be with them at the time. That to me is the most ghastly thing," he added.

The 71-year old then stressed the importance of making our relationship with the planet a focus in fighting the disease, and in preventing future pandemics from happening.

"In order to prevent this happening to so many more people, this is why I'm so determined to find a way out of this. In order to bring the world and all of us back to the centre, back to understanding what we have to do in relationship to the natural world," he said.

Prince Charles believes that people should push for a "green economy" post COVID-19 recovery. He stressed the importance of protecting the planet's biodiversity in preventing future calamities and pandemics. He said that people are now "slightly paying the price as a result" of the destruction brought on the planet.

"The more we erode the natural world, the more we destroy what's called biodiversity, which is the immense diversity of life, plant life, tree life, everything else. Marine life, the more we expose ourselves to this kind of danger. We've had these other disasters with SARS and Ebola and goodness knows what else, all of these things are related to the loss of biodiversity," the Prince said.

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He only had mild symptoms and was in isolation for seven days.