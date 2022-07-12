Prince George received a loud welcome from the crowd at Centre Court when he joined Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box for the Wimbledon final on Sunday. It was the eight-year-old prince's first ever appearance at SW19 as he watched Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios.

The young prince was also trending on social media after the game, owing to Kyrgios' tirade in front of the Royal Box. The Australian was at his foul-mouthed best during the game, using a host of profanity in front of Prince George.

Kyrgios lost in four sets to Djokovic, but the match was not devoid of drama as the Australian shared profanity-filled rants with his box and the chair umpire. It started off with the Australian telling the umpire to kick a spectator out after she disrupted him during his serve, causing a double fault.

"There's no other bigger occasion, you didn't believe me and she did it again and it nearly cost me the game. Why is she still here?! She is drunk out of her mind in the first row speaking to me in the middle of the game," Kyrgios said.

"What is acceptable? Keep her out. I know exactly which one it is, it's the one who looks like she has had about 700 drinks bro."

Kyrgios's outburst, which included the F-word, in front of the Royal Box and Prince George, earned him a £3,300 fine, according to the Mirror. It was not the first financial penalty for the Australian, who had already received a £3,300 fine after his first round match, and was docked a further £8,200 after his volatile match against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 28-year-old's outburst in front of Prince George was slammed by some, but many saw the funny side by claiming the young Royal was getting a lesson in "curse words". One tennis expert even questioned Prince William and the Dutchess of Cambridge's decision to bring their son for a match featuring Kyrgios.

Putting an eight-year-old in a suit and then putting him in a front row seat to a Kyrgios match is a strange pair of parenting plays, Will.#wimbledon — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 10, 2022

Prince George is getting a masterclass in cursing today. — Ryan Gaydos (@Gaydos_) July 10, 2022

Kyrgios remained unperturbed in the face of multiple fines. The Australian was elated to be in the final of a Grand Slam, and even questioned whether winning his first major could have killed his motivation for the game going forward.

"Coming back for other tournaments, I would have really struggled. I kind of achieved the greatest pinnacle of what you can achieve in tennis. But my level is right there. I felt like I belonged. I'm just not supposed to be here," Kyrgios said.

"I'm a kid from Canberra. I just feel ridiculous to be here talking as a Wimbledon finalist. This is just the example, like, anything's possible really."