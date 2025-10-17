Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir accuses Prince Andrew of treating sex with her as an entitlement, describing a brief, detached encounter after which he allegedly said little beyond a clipped 'thank you'.

In Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre, who died in April 2025, revisits her long-standing allegations that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and was forced, aged 17, to have sex with powerful men, including Britain's Prince Andrew.

The extract published in The Guardian and covered by major outlets provide previously unpublished details of the encounter, including Giuffre's account of Andrew's behaviour immediately afterwards and Maxwell's response.

The memoir, co-written with journalist Amy Wallace and scheduled for publication by Alfred A. Knopf on 21 October 2025, has reignited scrutiny of the Duke of York and the legal and moral questions surrounding the wider Epstein network.

New Details From the Memoir

Giuffre's book offers granular recollections of the London encounter she says took place in 2001 at Maxwell's Belgravia residence. She writes that the prince was 'friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright', a passage published as an extract by The Guardian.

That formulation is among the starkest in a memoir that repeatedly returns to the theme of entitlement among the rich and powerful.

The memoir also describes what Giuffre says happened immediately after the encounter: a rapid, perfunctory farewell in which she was thanked in a 'clipped British accent', while Maxwell allegedly praised her for complying.

The account, by Giuffre herself through the memoir extract, is presented alongside previously public allegations and legal filings, but the book supplies new texture and emotion to episodes that have already shaped public discourse about Epstein's network.

Where the Claims Sit in the Public Record

Prince Andrew has long denied Giuffre's allegations. In 2022, the duke reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre that was described publicly as for an 'undisclosed sum', with reports at the time suggesting figures as high as £12 million ($16.3 million), though no official amount was ever released.

The settlement ended the civil litigation without an admission of guilt and spared the case from a trial that would have required sworn testimony. Those details remain central to how the memoir's new allegations are being assessed.

The memoir's publication arrives amid continuing revelations about Epstein's inner circle, including emails and documents that have repeatedly complicated public accounts of who knew what, and when.

A book of firsthand testimony, published with corroborating materials where available, adds to the evidentiary record in ways that media reports alone do not. Giuffre's own previous filings and interviews, and now her memoir, are primary documents that researchers and legal analysts will scrutinise.

Human Impact and the Broader Questions

Beyond the legal and reputational consequences for individuals, Giuffre's memoir revives wider questions about how elites evade scrutiny and the long-term harm suffered by survivors.

Campaigners and academics quoted in coverage of the book frame it as evidence of systemic failings, illustrating how coercion, secrecy, and legal pressure can combine to silence victims for years.

The memoir will not resolve disputed facts by itself; Prince Andrew has denied wrongdoing, but it places new, detailed first-person testimony in the public domain, which courts, historians, and the public will inevitably weigh. For survivors and advocates, the book is also a reminder of the psychological toll of extended legal and media battles.

Virginia Giuffre's voice, as presented in Nobody's Girl, forces the public to confront not only individual allegations but the cultural and institutional structures that allowed them to flourish.

Giuffre's memoir returns the focus on her own testimony, a primary account that will continue to reverberate through legal, royal, and public conversations.