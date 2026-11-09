Prince Harry's absence from the royal contingent at London's Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, 8 November 2026, has been linked to his non-working royal status by former Buckingham Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter. The Duke of Sussex instead joined a local remembrance service in Northamptonshire.

Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Buckingham Palace confirmed in February 2021 that honorary military appointments and royal patronages would be returned to Queen Elizabeth II. Harry had served for 10 years in the British Army, including two tours in Afghanistan.

Cenotaph Absence and Royal Status

In comments published by the Express, Arbiter argued that Harry's military record did not entitle him to take part alongside working royals at the national ceremony.

'It is for working royals to lead the country,' Arbiter said. 'He is not a working royal.' In his view, Harry should not expect to join the royal contingent at the Cenotaph.

His comments were an interpretation from a former palace official, not a statement announcing an individual decision by Buckingham Palace. The published account did not establish whether Harry had requested a place in the royal contingent for the 2026 service or had been refused.

The distinction matters because taking part as an official royal representative differs from attending as a spectator. Government guidance for the ceremony stated that members of the public could watch from Whitehall and Parliament Street without tickets or passes, subject to space and security arrangements.

King Charles III led the national service in Whitehall, observing a two-minute silence before laying a wreath. The Prince of Wales, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Royal also laid wreaths, while the Queen and Princess of Wales were among those present.

Harry's role at the Cenotaph had previously attracted attention in 2020, when reports said a request to lay a wreath on his behalf had been declined. That episode does not establish that any fresh refusal took place in 2026.

Remembrance Sunday in Brackley

Harry attended Brackley's remembrance service on the afternoon of 8 November. Footage supplied to news agency SWNS showed him standing near The Crown Hotel shortly before 3pm, wearing his military medals and a poppy. He was seen among local residents rather than taking part in the London ceremony. Meghan was not with him.

A witness told SWNS that Harry remained for the service and spoke to people afterwards. His attendance showed that he continued to mark Remembrance Sunday independently of official royal engagements.

Arbiter has also discussed Harry's military career in his book, On Duty With the Royals: The Inside Story of the Modern Monarchy. He credited Army service with providing discipline and purpose but regarded Harry's departure from the armed forces as a mistake. Those views are Arbiter's personal assessments, not official conclusions about Harry's service.

Harry remains involved in military-related charitable work. The Invictus Games supports wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans. He is also global ambassador for Scotty's Little Soldiers, which supports people affected by military bereavement. On 4 November, the charity published a remembrance message from Harry to its community.