Stephen Miller began his tenure as White House chief of staff on Monday, 9 November, after a promotion that renewed attention to reports that he had sought to pass anti-immigration material to President Donald Trump through aide Natalie Harp. The two were photographed together outside the White House days before he took office.

Trump announced Miller's appointment on Friday, 6 November, replacing Susie Wiles after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections. Trump said he wanted a change, without identifying the election results as the reason. Wiles is moving to his political operation. Miller had served as deputy chief of staff for policy.

Reported Communications Through Natalie Harp

On 28 August, Zeteo reported that two sources familiar with the arrangement had described Miller showing Harp anti-immigration videos and other online material, seeking to have it placed before Trump and shared on his Truth Social account.

One source told Zeteo that Miller had approached Harp on 'at least a couple' of occasions to pass material to the president without contacting him directly.

The same source said videos shown to Harp subsequently appeared on Trump's social media accounts. Those claims were attributed to unnamed sources, and the available reporting does not establish which aide prepared individual posts.

Zeteo also described a process in which Trump approves or edits proposed social media posts. Its account does not establish that Harp or Miller controlled his decisions. Passing a video to the president would not, by itself, demonstrate improper conduct.

Harp, 35, is the president's special assistant and executive assistant. White House salary figures list her annual pay at $150,000 (£111,803).

Known as the 'human printer,' she supplies printed news reports and online material to Trump. She previously worked as a presenter at One America News Network and addressed the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Promotion and the Question of Presidential Access

Miller and Harp were photographed talking as they crossed the White House grounds on 6 November before accompanying Trump on a trip to Florida. Miller did not speak to the White House press pool about his appointment. Trump said he expected him to do well.

The photographs document their public interaction, not an undisclosed arrangement. Nor do the accounts from August establish that Miller continues to use Natalie Harp to pass material to Trump after becoming chief of staff.

Miller, 41, served as a senior adviser during Trump's first administration and played an important role in shaping immigration policy. He was a leading supporter of the 2018 zero-tolerance policy, which resulted in migrant families being separated at the US border. As chief of staff, he now coordinates White House operations.

Announcing his promotion, Donald Trump called Miller 'one of my most trusted advisors' and thanked Wiles for her service.

Miller defended Harp during an exchange with reporters on 21 August, before Zeteo published its report. He called her 'one of the brightest, most talented' people he had worked with, describing personal attacks against her as 'odious and distasteful.' The comments came one week before the report and did not address its specific claims.