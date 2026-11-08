Princess Kate attended the National Service of Remembrance in London on Sunday, 8 November 2026, extending her reported unbroken attendance record since marrying Prince William in 2011.

The Princess of Wales, 44, joined Queen Camilla at the Cenotaph ceremony, marking her 16th consecutive Remembrance Sunday appearance.

The occasion recalled Kate's attendance in November 2024, when she returned to the annual commemoration two months after announcing she had completed chemotherapy. Her appearance then was among a limited number of public engagements following her cancer diagnosis earlier that year.

Princess Kate Joins Queen Camilla at Cenotaph Ceremony

Kate stood alongside Camilla, 79, on the central balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office overlooking Whitehall. Both wore black and red remembrance poppies as senior royals gathered to honour Britain's war dead.

Below them, King Charles led the national two-minute silence at 11 a.m. before laying the first wreath at the Cenotaph. Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward also placed wreaths during the ceremony.

The service brought together veterans, military representatives and political leaders to remember British and Commonwealth personnel who served and died in conflict.

Around 10,000 veterans and eligible participants joined the Royal British Legion's annual march-past, which followed the national commemoration.

Kate's attendance record began months after her wedding to William at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. She has reportedly attended every Remembrance Sunday service since, including during periods when she significantly reduced her public appearances.

Her participation in 2024 was particularly notable.

On 9 September that year, Kate announced that she had completed chemotherapy but acknowledged that recovery would take time.

'Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long,' she said in a video statement.

She returned to the Cenotaph on 10 November 2024, watching alongside Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Camilla missed that year's ceremony after developing a chest infection.

The appearance followed Kate's attendance at the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall the previous evening.

Princess Kate's Three Poppies and Naval Brooch Carry Remembrance Significance

For Sunday's service, Kate wore a black Catherine Walker coat, pearl earrings previously worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, and an HMS Glasgow brooch.

The brooch reflected her connection to the Royal Navy frigate, which she sponsors. Kate also serves as colonel of the Irish Guards, another link to Britain's armed forces.

Her three red poppies attracted attention because of their possible family significance.

Royal coverage has associated the arrangement with Maurice, Lionel and Francis, three brothers of Kate's great-grandmother, Olive Middleton, who died during the First World War.

However, Kate has never publicly confirmed that the flowers represent those relatives. The interpretation remains unverified.

The Royal British Legion says there is no prescribed way to wear a poppy. The flower became a symbol of remembrance after the First World War, inspired partly by John McCrae's poem In Flanders Fields.

Adopted by the British Legion in 1921, the poppy continues to support fundraising for serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Kate's latest appearance extended a royal attendance tradition at a ceremony whose central purpose remains honouring those who served and the families affected by war.