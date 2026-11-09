Prince Harry 'must be raging' over Prince William and Princess Kate's rising celebrity appeal, a royal commentator has claimed, suggesting the Prince and Princess of Wales are outperforming Harry and Meghan Markle in the battle for public attention.

Royal commentator Chris Riches argued that the Waleses have become increasingly successful at attracting interest from celebrities, an area once closely associated with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. His remarks come amid continuing tensions between the brothers, whose relationship has been strained since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020. There is no independent evidence that Harry feels angry or considers himself in competition with his brother.

'Celebrity PR War' Between the Royal Brothers

Riches claimed that William and Kate are excelling at high-profile engagements and links with well-known figures.

'Anything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can do, Prince William and Princess Kate can do better,' he said, suggesting their success was getting on the Sussexes' nerves.

The commentator described the Waleses as having an 'extra touch of class and humility' in their interactions with prominent figures.

He concluded that Harry was losing the 'celebrity PR war' with his brother and 'must be raging'.

The assessment reflects Riches' opinion rather than any publicly confirmed reaction from Harry. Neither the Duke nor Duchess of Sussex has publicly suggested they are competing with William and Kate for celebrity influence.

Different Royal Paths, Different Public Profiles

Riches also contrasted the couples' public identities. Harry and Meghan have pursued independent media and commercial projects since leaving royal duties, while William and Kate continue representing the monarchy through official engagements.

The distinction matters. The Sussexes operate outside the working royal structure, whereas the Waleses benefit from the visibility associated with William's position as heir to the throne.

Whether that translates into winning a supposed publicity battle remains a matter of interpretation.

Prince Harry and Prince William's Strained Relationship

The alleged rivalry comes against a much longer history of disagreements between the brothers, extending beyond celebrity appearances.

According to a relationship timeline published by Cosmopolitan, reports of tensions between the brothers emerged around 2018, following Harry and Meghan's wedding. However, accounts of the origins and extent of their disagreements have varied, with much of the reporting relying on unnamed sources and royal commentators.

In an ITV documentary broadcast in October 2019, Harry acknowledged that the brothers were following different paths, although he stressed their enduring family connection.

'We are brothers. We will always be brothers,' he said, adding that he loved William dearly and that, like other siblings, they had 'good days and bad days'.

Their relationship came under further public scrutiny following Harry and Meghan's departure from royal duties, their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and subsequent disclosures about royal family life.

Harry's memoir, Spare, published in January 2023, intensified scrutiny of the relationship by detailing disagreements with William.

Despite appearing together at major family occasions, including Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, the brothers have shown few public signs of reconciliation.

In March 2026, royal author Omid Scobie told People that 'nothing has changed' between them, alleging that Harry's repeated efforts to reconnect had not produced progress.

Harry has previously expressed affection for William despite their differences. However, reports about their relationship continue to rely heavily on unnamed sources and outside commentators.

Riches' latest remarks add another layer of speculation to a family dispute already played out extensively in public, with no verified indication of Harry's response to the supposed celebrity competition.