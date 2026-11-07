Former celebrity publicist Rob Shuter questioned Meghan Markle's response to allegations against her father during a 4 November 2026 podcast. Speaking on The Nerve with Maureen Callahan, he alleged the Duchess of Sussex prepared her statement without consulting professional advisers.

Meghan said on 23 October that she had received a police-shared letter containing allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. She said she had been assured the claims were under investigation. Police records later corrected her recollection of when the letter was received.

Rob Shuter Questions Meghan Markle's Handling of Allegations

Shuter told Callahan that unnamed sources said Meghan wrote her own response. 'A publicist like me didn't write this,' he said, according to RadarOnline. He also claimed managers and lawyers were not consulted, although this remains unverified.

He called the statement 'one of the worst self-inflicted PR blunders I've ever seen' and argued Meghan should have focused exclusively on potential victims. Shuter said he previously prepared statements for Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Simpson, citing his experience in celebrity publicity.

'What did you know, Meghan?' was among the questions he posed, RadarOnline reported. His criticism suggested Meghan's response had shifted attention towards her earlier awareness of the allegations.

However, knowing accusations had been made does not establish that Meghan witnessed abuse, concealed evidence or knew crimes had occurred. Shuter provided no evidence of misconduct by the Duchess.

Meghan Markle's Police Letter Timeline Corrected

In her October statement, Meghan said a letter had been sent to the Metropolitan Police in 2018 and subsequently shared with her. The force later confirmed receiving the correspondence in January 2019, addressed to its Protection Command.

Her spokesperson acknowledged she may have misremembered the timing. Meghan also said she received assurances the allegations were being investigated, but the police account raised questions about how the correspondence was handled.

According to the Metropolitan Police's 29 October statement, officers assessed the letter and forwarded it to the Sussexes' office. The force confirmed it had not shared the allegations with other law enforcement agencies.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the failure to notify other agencies. The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards is separately examining the decision to pass the letter to the couple's office.

Neither investigation establishes that Meghan knowingly provided inaccurate information. Her earlier statement acknowledged awareness of allegations, not knowledge that criminal offences had occurred.

Meghan Markle's Father Appears in US Court

On Friday, 6 November, the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, had been arrested in Florida. He faces one federal count of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors alleged suspected child sexual abuse material was recovered from two Los Angeles-area storage units rented by Markle. FBI agents searched both properties under judicial warrants. The investigation remains ongoing.

Markle previously rejected the accusations as 'sick lies', according to the Daily Mail. The criminal charge remains unproven, and he is presumed innocent unless proved guilty.

Markle appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Tampa on 6 November, Reuters reported. He entered no plea and was released pending trial under home detention and electronic monitoring.