US President Donald Trump defended his stake in World Liberty Financial during a CBS 60 Minutes interview aired on Sunday, 8 November, as he faced questions about a reported $500 million (£372,572,689) investment linked to a senior United Arab Emirates official.

In an interview recorded at the White House on Friday, 6 November, correspondent Ross Douthat asked why Trump had not divested from the cryptocurrency business he co-owns and whether foreign investors might believe their money could buy influence over US policy.

Trump acknowledged that he was a co-owner but said he knew nothing about the arrangements. He argued that his sons ran the family business and that it would be unreasonable to expect them to stop their commercial activities while he served as president.

Asked whether overseas investors believed they were buying influence, Trump replied, 'I don't know.' He argued that similar conflicts had confronted earlier presidents and later said that 'every president has had this problem,' referring to George Washington and business interests in industries such as oil.

Reported $500 Million UAE Investment

The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Aryam Investment 1, a vehicle backed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser, agreed to buy a 49% stake in World Liberty Financial for $500 million (£372,572,689).

According to the report, Eric Trump signed the agreement four days before his father's inauguration in January 2025. The buyers were to pay $250 million (£186,273,750) initially, with $187 million (£139,332,765) directed to Trump family-controlled entities.

World Liberty Financial subsequently confirmed the transaction to Fortune. A company spokesperson denied that it had any connection to US decisions concerning exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips to the UAE.

The White House also rejected suggestions of a conflict of interest, saying Trump's assets were held in a trust managed by his children.

The investment drew attention partly because the Trump administration later approved arrangements allowing UAE firms access to advanced US chips. That sequence has prompted questions about potential conflicts, but does not in itself establish that government policy was exchanged for a financial investment.

Congressional Scrutiny of Trump-Linked Investment

Democratic lawmakers had requested information about the company before the interview. In February, Representative Ro Khanna sought documents concerning the reported investment and its possible implications for US policy restricting the transfer of advanced technology to China.

Senator Richard Blumenthal opened an inquiry into Trump-linked cryptocurrency ventures in May 2025. On 5 November 2026, he renewed his request for records from World Liberty Financial and other organisations, and said further measures could follow if they failed to provide the requested information by 4 January 2027.

During the interview, President Trump compared his position with that of presidential aides who move into private-sector jobs, and said conflicts could arise regardless of the industry they entered. He also said his other investments were handled through major Wall Street firms using automated trading.

Douthat continued to press Trump on his decision to retain an ownership interest. The congressional inquiries focus on potential conflicts and financial arrangements, and neither the existence of the investment nor the inquiries themselves indicates unlawful conduct.