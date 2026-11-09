Prince Harry and Meghan have been described as 'dirt poor' compared with wealthy friends in an anonymous online anecdote that offers no proof of financial hardship. The unverified claim about the couple's money first surfaced on Reddit and was circulated on X on Monday, 9 November, after being reported by The Blast.

The story centres on a supposed conversation at a work conference. An unidentified Reddit user said they met a man who had moved from the United States to England and who allegedly knew the Sussexes.

Neither the conference location nor the date of the encounter was disclosed. Screenshots were subsequently shared on X by an account called 'Harry Got Hustled', according to The Blast.

Spotted on Reddit 👀 https://t.co/x1ZvLZedHg — Harry Got Hustled (@takebackusofa) November 9, 2026

What the Anonymous Account Alleges

According to The Blast, the man allegedly described Harry as friendly and easy to get along with. The account then claims he made a more striking remark about the couple's finances, suggesting that people in their social circle had considerably more money.

The alleged speaker's identity is unknown, as is the basis for his assessment. The account provides no financial documents, named witnesses or explanation of how he might have obtained private information about Harry and Meghan's assets or liabilities.

Even the comparison itself is unclear. Being less wealthy than exceptionally rich acquaintances does not establish that someone is struggling financially. The anecdote offers no indication that the couple cannot meet their expenses, nor does it identify any debts or other evidence of hardship.

The account also recounts a question about Meghan's personality, which the supposed acquaintance allegedly left unanswered. That detail does not amount to evidence about her character. Drawing conclusions from a person's reported silence would be speculative, particularly when the conversation itself cannot be independently corroborated.

Online reaction also remains limited. The Blast reported that one X user rejected the anecdote outright, while another questioned how the couple could afford their lifestyle if the claim were true. Those responses show disagreement, not independent knowledge of the Sussexes' finances.

The Sussexes' Business Record Can Only Show So Much

Harry and Meghan stopped carrying out duties as senior working royals in 2020 and established a media business in California. Their Netflix documentary series, 'Harry & Meghan', premiered in December 2022. Harry's memoir, 'Spare', was published in January 2023.

Their production company, Archewell Productions, extended its Netflix relationship in August 2025 under a multiyear first-look agreement. That arrangement gives the streaming service an initial opportunity to consider projects and does not publicly disclose how much the Sussexes earn.

Meghan also launched As Ever, a lifestyle brand initially developed with Netflix. The two businesses ended that separate partnership in March 2026, with As Ever announcing that it would operate independently. The couple's film and television agreement with Netflix remained separate from the brand arrangement.

The Sussexes' home in Montecito, California, has featured in coverage of their finances. Property, book sales and television contracts do not disclose current cash reserves, borrowing or household costs. Project announcements are separate from personal financial accounts.

The Blast's report did not include a response from the couple's representatives or state whether they had been approached. On the information reported so far, 'dirt poor' is described as an anonymous allegation about Prince Harry and Meghan's financial position.