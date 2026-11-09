Three days before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, Russell Brand told ITV's 'Loose Women' that he had kissed her in a scripted film scene. The 16 May 2018 daytime interview has resurfaced after the comedian was convicted of rape and sexual assault in London last week.

For context, Meghan appeared briefly in the 2010 comedy 'Get Him to the Greek', years before marrying Prince Harry.

Brand played rock star Aldous Snow, while Meghan had an uncredited role as Tatiana, a party guest who kissed his character. She wore a strapless metallic dress in the scene.

Russell Brand Recalled Meghan Markle Kiss on Loose Women

Brand was asked about the scene during his appearance on ITV's 'Loose Women', three days before the royal wedding. He confirmed the film connection but admitted his memory of making it was hazy.

'I don't remember the film that much, I think I planted one on her in the scene,' he said. 'It was scripted in the scene.'

Brand added that he believed he remembered the moment only because he had watched a clip. He also said he had paid little attention to Meghan at the time because she had not yet married into the royal family.

The remark concerned a filmed performance between actors, not a claim about a private encounter. Meghan's appearance was brief, and she was not credited in the film.

The film followed Aldous Snow's attempted comeback. Jonah Hill played a record company employee tasked with getting him to a concert. Meghan's cameo came before her television role in 'Suits'.

Film Cameo Resurfaces After Brand's Conviction

The 'Loose Women' comments have been revisited following Brand's conviction.

On Thursday, 5 November, a jury at Southwark Crown Court convicted Brand, 51, of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The offences involved four women and took place between 2004 and 2009, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Brand was acquitted of two other rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault. He denied wrongdoing during the trial and maintained that his sexual encounters were consensual.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy praised the women who reported the offences. He highlighted their 'extraordinary courage, resilience and determination'. Police have encouraged anyone with further information to contact investigators.

Brand was remanded in custody after the verdict, and his sentencing hearing was listed for Monday, 9 November. Police are also investigating two further rape allegations, which have not been proven in court.

Brand Joked About Mentioning The Kiss At The Wedding

Brand made light of the timing, suggesting someone should mention the moment at the ceremony. 'They should bring that up [at the wedding],' he joked, imagining an objection interrupted by his film anecdote.

Meghan and Harry married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on 19 May 2018. Her earlier acting work was already attracting renewed attention as the wedding approached.

The interview was not devoted solely to Meghan. Brand also discussed his mother Barbara's recovery from a serious car crash and his decision to cancel a UK stand-up tour.

He praised NHS staff involved in her treatment and spoke about how sobriety helped him support his family.

The scripted film scene discussed on 'Loose Women' has not been linked by investigators to the offences considered at trial.