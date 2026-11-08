'She was very happy' were the last words a Colombian nanny's sister remembers before the 24‑year‑old boarded a Learjet that later crashed near Greenacres, Florida, killing all nine people on board.

Anita Maria Cetina, who worked as a nanny for the Robinson family in Texas, made a video call to her sister shortly before take-off on 1 November, showing her the children in her care and the aircraft that would take them to the Bahamas.

'She Was Very Happy': Sister's Final Call

Anita Cetina, 24, called her sister, Angie Ramirez Cetina, in Colombia before the flight departed from Austin, Texas. The aircraft was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

The sisters spoke shortly before the journey, with Anita showing Angie the children in her care and giving her a glimpse of the aircraft.

'We did a video call, she showed me the children, she showed me the plane,' Angie told The US Sun in an interview conducted in Spanish.

'She was very happy,' she added. 'She was truly happy because she had never been to the Bahamas, and even though she was working, she didn't see it as work. She enjoyed it.'

Anita's sister said she had been excited about visiting the Bahamas, a destination she had never previously visited. Although the trip was connected to her work as a nanny, she appeared to regard it as an opportunity to enjoy a new experience.

The conversation became the sisters' final video call before the fatal accident.

Sister Struggles To Accept Devastating News

Angie also described watching footage of the aircraft's descent and crash. She said she recognised what she was seeing but struggled to accept that her sister might have been on board.

'I saw the accident, I saw the flight path, and truthfully, I didn't want to accept that it might be my sister on the plane,' she told The US Sun.

Footage recorded by a witness showed the aircraft descending rapidly before crashing and erupting into flames near a residential area. Images from the scene subsequently circulated on social media.

Family Trip That Ended in Tragedy

Anita was a Colombian bioengineering graduate who had moved to the United States, according to reports about her family. She worked as a nanny for the Robinson family, whom she reportedly enjoyed working for.

The passengers included Adam Robinson, his wife, Helen Sharp, and their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2. Robinson co-founded Retention.com and led RB2B, a website visitor identification software business. The trip was reportedly planned to mark his birthday.

Two friends of the family, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, were also among those killed.

The crew members were pilot Jeffrey Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20.

All nine people aboard the aircraft died in the crash, leaving relatives and friends mourning the loss of their loved ones.

Investigators Probe Icing Reports and Flight Path

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash. Preliminary information reported after the accident indicated that the crew had reported icing and moderate turbulence before the aircraft descended rapidly.

Investigators are examining the wreckage as they work to establish what happened. The reported weather and flight conditions are part of the investigation and do not, by themselves, establish what caused the crash.

No definitive cause has been established, and the investigation remains ongoing.

For Angie, the video call remains a final memory of her sister before the flight. Her account offers a glimpse of Anita's excitement about the journey, while the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash remain under investigation.