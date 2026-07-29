For years, Sir Clive Alderton has been viewed as one of the biggest obstacles to any meaningful reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family. With King Charles III's longtime private secretary now preparing to step down, some royal watchers have speculated that the Duke of Sussex's path back into the fold may finally be opening.

However, one royal expert believes Harry should not expect the change to improve his prospects. Despite Alderton's departure, the commentator argues that the deep divisions within the House of Windsor remain firmly in place, leaving the prince likely headed for yet another disappointment.

Kinsey Schofield Dismisses Harry's Hopes as Premature

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Royal expert Kinsey Schofield has dismissed suggestions that Alderton's departure signals a positive shift for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's prospects.

'Harry may welcome Sir Clive's retirement personally, especially after portraying him so negatively in Spare,' she told Page Six exclusively. 'But if Harry believes one retirement suddenly clears the path back into the Royal Family, I think he'll be disappointed.'

The expert argued that the real barrier to reconciliation goes far beyond the retirement of a single royal adviser, saying the family's loss of trust in Prince Harry remains the central issue.

She maintained that attributing any potential breakthrough to one staff member's departure unfairly shifts responsibility away from Harry, insisting that any chance of repairing relations depends on whether he can convince his family that past conflicts will not be repeated.

Schofield also pushed back against royal watcher Tom Sykes, who told News24 the shake-up marked 'a good day for Harry' and 'a bad day for those who think the King is making a mistake by bringing him back in'.

'I think it's premature to call this a win for Prince Harry,' she countered, noting 'Palace policy isn't built around one individual'.

Schofield believed that the issues that fractured the relationship were 'trust, confidentiality, and Harry's repeated public criticism of the institution,' and they 'don't disappear because one courtier is retiring.'

Dan Wootton Claims Alderton Was Pushed Out Over Sussex Return

Broadcaster Dan Wootton has gone further, claiming Alderton was forced out for actively blocking the Sussexes.

'He was trying to stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from returning to the British royal family,' Wootton said.

He acknowledged King Charles, still battling cancer, genuinely wants a relationship with his son.

Even so, Wootton framed the stakes as institutional: 'This is about protecting the British monarchy from two individuals in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who want to tear it down. And Clive Alderton was doing his damnedest to try and save King Charles from himself.'

Wootton claimed Alderton had been removed from his position.

He further claimed Alderton could be succeeded by Theyo Rycroft, whom he described as having 'made it his mission in life to bring Prince Harry back.'

Concerns Over King Charles's Outreach to Harry

Others fear any thaw now could store up trouble for Prince William later. Royal commentator Mark Dolan warned a rival Sussex court operating in Britain part-time would complicate matters for the next generation.

'Meghan and Harry will make life a misery for King William and Queen Catherine, and they'd love to be in the UK, I think up to half of the year with this rival court, and then it's going to carry on into the next generation,' he said, predicting 'Archie and Lily, when they're teenagers and young adults, I predict will make life a misery for George, Charlotte and Louis'.

His proposed fix is drastic downsizing.

'I think what he needs to do is scale back the whole royal operation,' Dolan said. 'He needs to make the monarchy a lean, mean fighting machine.'

As discussion about the Sussexes' potential return to the British royal fold continues, King Charles is understood to have offered Harry a room at Buckingham Palace ahead of a possible UK visit in September, according to palace sources.

The reported gesture has been interpreted as a sign of warmth, even as palace insiders remain divided and wider concerns about the monarchy's long-term stability persist.