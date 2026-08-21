Prince Harry is facing a fresh wave of mockery after his past warning about bringing his family back to Britain resurfaced following reports that he and Meghan Markle are planning a return to the UK. The apparent U-turn has reignited scrutiny of the Duke of Sussex's previous claims about the country and his concerns over his family's safety.

Harry previously said he 'can't see a world' in which he would bring his wife and children back to the UK, a move that makes the reported return particularly striking. Critics have since seized on the remark, questioning how it squares with the Sussexes' reported plans to spend an extended period in Britain.

Critics React as Harry's Apparent U-Turn Is Branded 'An Absolute Embarrassment'

Criticism intensified after one user posted on X, formerly Twitter, accusing Harry of 'trashing your own country' and dragging its institutions 'through the courts', only to reportedly reconsider his position after life in California failed to match expectations. 'What an absolute embarrassment,' the X user wrote.

The post went further, describing the situation as a blunt rejection of the Sussex Squad, the Sussexes' loyal supporters who have spent years insisting the couple were thriving outside royal life. It also questioned why the pair would want to return if they were genuinely happy in the US.

The post drew a wave of agreement in the replies, with several commenters accusing the couple of financial difficulties and suggesting neither Harry nor Meghan has marketable skills beyond their royal connections. Others mocked suggestions that King Charles' health was driving the decision, insisting the real motivation was money rather than family concern.

A number of users argued the pair should never have expected a lifetime of royal-funded privilege in the first place, while others questioned why the couple, who have repeatedly asked to be left alone as private citizens, continue to attract press coverage at all.

Prince Harry: “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”



What an absolute embarrassment. Imagine trashing your own country, telling the world it’s unsafe for your children, dragging its institutions through the courts,… — Queen Esther (@XOQueenEsther) August 20, 2026

The Interview That Started It All and What Harry Told the BBC in 2025

The controversy traces back to an exclusive interview Harry gave the BBC in May 2025, shortly after losing a legal challenge over his UK security arrangements. Asked directly about relocating his family, Harry was unambiguous.

'For the time being, it's impossible for me to take my family back to the UK safely,' he said. 'I can't see a world in which I'll be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point.' That comment has resurfaced following reports of the Sussexes' planned move, with critics arguing it sits uneasily alongside their decision to establish a home in Britain.

Timing Fuels Speculation as Sussexes Reportedly Eye UK Return Before William's Reign

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Plotting UK Return Before Prince William Takes the Throne Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Plotting UK Return Before Prince William Takes the Throne

Adding to the intrigue, some reports suggest the Sussexes are keen to be established in Britain before Prince William eventually becomes king, a detail that has fuelled further speculation about their motives. The move is understood to be for an extended period rather than a permanent return, and there are currently no plans for Harry or Meghan to resume official royal duties.

Complicating matters further, Harry and William are said to remain estranged, with little indication that Harry and Meghan will return to royal duties once his brother is on the throne. William is also said to remain wary of the Sussexes' proximity to his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to relocate from the US to a private residence outside London later this month, more than six years after stepping back as working royals. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been enrolled in a British school and are expected to start in September, suggesting the family intends to spend a significant period in Britain.

King Charles has been informed of the move and reportedly welcomes the opportunity to spend more time with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. However, there are currently no plans for Harry or Meghan to resume official royal duties, and the couple are expected to remain non-working members of the Royal Family.