Prince Harry is reportedly feeling 'buoyed' and 'energised' after meeting King Charles in the UK, but royal expert Jennie Bond says Prince William's anger over the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare may still be a significant obstacle to reconciliation.

The contrasting positions have revived questions about whether the estranged brothers could appear together next year, when the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death is expected to bring renewed attention to their relationship.

The news came after Harry, Meghan Markle and their children met Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove in July. The private reunion was viewed as a tentative step towards improving the father and son's relationship, with reports suggesting Harry now hopes to return to Britain more regularly and maintain a stronger connection with his home country.

Read more Prince William, Kate Allegedly Left Feeling 'Betrayed and Possibly Even Humiliated' by King Charles' Meeting Prince William, Kate Allegedly Left Feeling 'Betrayed and Possibly Even Humiliated' by King Charles' Meeting

According to reports, associates described Harry as 'buoyed, very happy and really energised' after the meeting.

A source said the arrangement had created a potential template for future visits, particularly as Harry remains focused on his charitable work and the Invictus Games.

The account offered a striking contrast to the wider family situation. Harry may have found a route towards rebuilding his relationship with his father, but there has been no public indication that William is ready to do the same.

Prince Harry's UK Return Meets William's Reported Anger

For context, the rift between the brothers deepened after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Harry later discussed his grievances with the royal family during the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary series and in Spare, published in 2023.

The memoir intensified tensions by detailing private family conversations and making claims about William, including an allegation that the then Prince of Wales physically confronted him during an argument.

Those claims have not been independently verified, and Kensington Palace has maintained its longstanding position of not commenting on private family matters.

Bond argued that Harry's public disclosures left William feeling betrayed. Her assessment was that, while Harry may now want to move forward, his brother could struggle to move beyond what he views as a public discussion of family disputes.

'What a tribute it would be to Diana if her sons could finally be reconciled on the anniversary of her untimely death,' Bond wrote.

'But if Harry's fire has been quelled, the anger smouldering inside William, who is known to be a stubborn character, could be much harder to extinguish.'

That is the central complication. Harry's reported optimism does not necessarily signal a full family reconciliation. It may instead suggest that one relationship has become less strained.

The Duke's plans for more regular UK visits could place the brothers in closer proximity, particularly around charity events and preparations for the Invictus Games. However, being in the same country does not automatically mean the relationship has been repaired.

'Spare' Continues to Shape Diana Anniversary Questions

Next year's anniversary is likely to bring renewed focus on the brothers. Several events are expected to be organised by The Diana Award, raising the possibility that William and Harry could be invited to appear together in memory of their mother.

Bond described such a reunion as a fitting tribute to Diana, who died in 1997 when Harry was 12. However, she also suggested that any reconciliation may depend heavily on William's willingness to move forward.

Whether he views a joint appearance as a meaningful gesture or an uncomfortable public display of unity could determine whether such a moment happens.

The brothers previously appeared together for major events connected to Diana, including the unveiling of her statue in 2021. However, commentators have argued that their relationship is now more complicated, with the fallout from Spare, the Netflix documentary series and the Oprah interview continuing to influence perceptions.

Online discussion has reflected that divide. Some royal commentators and observers have viewed Harry's renewed contact with Charles as evidence that he is attempting to take a less confrontational approach.

Others remain sceptical, arguing that reconciliation cannot require William to simply ignore the allegations and criticism that followed Harry's departure from royal duties.

There is no confirmation that William has rejected a future meeting, nor have either brother publicly announced plans for the anniversary. Claims about private feelings and conversations remain based on sources and commentary rather than official statements.

For now, Harry appears to have found encouragement from a private meeting at Highgrove. William, according to Bond's interpretation, may still be dealing with the consequences of years of public conflict.

The question remains whether Diana's memory can help bridge a divide that Spare brought into sharper focus, or whether the brothers will continue to mark important moments separately.