Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been left feeling 'betrayed' and 'humiliated' following reports that King Charles held a private meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Prince and Princess of Wales are now said to be discussing how to respond to the development, according to claims cited by royal commentator Emily Andrews this week.

The reports come after years of public estrangement between the Sussexes and other members of the Royal Family. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 and subsequently discussed their experiences within the monarchy through television interviews, their Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir, Spare.

Reported Royal Meeting Said to Have Blindsided William and Kate

Royal commentator Emily Andrews, writing for Woman & Home, reported that the development had unsettled William and Kate, claiming the couple felt blindsided by the King's reported meeting with the Sussexes. According to Andrews' account, they were informed about the meeting only shortly before it took place.

The report also claimed that Queen Camilla was not informed until shortly before Harry and Meghan were due to meet Charles. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has publicly confirmed those details, and the private discussions surrounding the reported meeting remain unclear.

Palace insiders cited in reports have also claimed that William and Kate believe they should have little further involvement with Harry and Meghan. Those accounts further allege that the Waleses had encouraged Charles to maintain his distance from the Sussexes. There has been no on-the-record confirmation from William, Kate or their representatives that they expressed such a view.

Crisis Talks or a Calculated PR War?

The phrase 'crisis talks' frequently conjures images of panicked aides scrambling behind palace doors, but the reality can be far more calculated and measured. According to crisis management expert Holly Baird from MediaSourcePR, the terminology can signal that an institution recognises a narrative has reached the point where it 'requires active management.'

Baird explained that such discussions in royal coverage typically revolve around messaging, timing, public appearances and whether to respond directly or allow the story to pass. She noted that 'unresolved family tension creates an evergreen narrative' that can repeatedly generate media attention.

However, claims that William and Kate are holding 'crisis talks', or that they regard Charles' reported meeting as a betrayal, remain based on royal commentary and unnamed sources rather than statements from the couple themselves.

Every public appearance, milestone anniversary or perceived slight gives royal commentators another opportunity to examine the ongoing rift. The volume of international coverage devoted to the Sussex-Wales relationship also means any apparent change in relations between Charles and Harry is likely to generate questions about William's position.

A Strategic Pivot Toward Reconciliation

Despite the alleged anger attributed to William and Kate, some communications experts view the monarch's reported meeting as a potentially valuable change in the wider royal narrative. Baird said that after years dominated by conflict and estrangement, a reunion could create a different storyline focused on 'reconciliation, family and forward movement.'

Framing the reported meeting as a humiliation for William and Kate might also prove strategically unhelpful for their long-term public image, according to Baird. She argued that such a perspective assumes reconciliation requires one side to lose when, from a communications standpoint, a less confrontational narrative could benefit the wider Royal Family.

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The reported private meeting could therefore provide an opportunity to move attention away from a feud that has repeatedly overshadowed the work of both sides. Whether it represents a genuine reconciliation between Charles and the Sussexes, however, cannot be established from the available reports.

Baird noted that managing any shift would require resisting the urge to turn a private family meeting into a competition played out through the media. Neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace nor representatives for Harry and Meghan have publicly confirmed the reported reactions attributed to William and Kate. For now, claims of 'betrayal', 'humiliation' and palace 'crisis talks' should therefore be treated as reported assessments rather than established fact.