Royal author Duncan Larcombe claimed that Prince Harry easily gets influenced by other people and that in his marriage to Meghan Markle, he is the inferior one because she takes charge.

The biographer, who wrote "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," shared that he has observed patterns in the duke's character that shows he can easily "morph" into the women he has dated. During his relationship with Chelsy Davy, he said that the royal "befriended a whole group of her chums" and "basically he morphed into Chelsy's friends."

"He got a girlfriend who was from Africa, and before you knew it, Harry was walking around in his bare feet, sitting by campfire, paddling by in the outbacks of Africa," he told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, he was the Bohemian prince when he dated model Cressida Bonas, "going to music festivals dressed in brand new, expensive clothes." Larcombe said Prince Harry "sort of turned up almost like he'd been dressed by her."

He called it a "worrying sign" that the Duke of Sussex "morphed depending on who he's with." In his marriage to Meghan Markle, Larcombe said that the 38-year-old is "not in charge" and this allegedly showed in the photos taken at the One Young World Summit on Sept. 5.

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month. pic.twitter.com/hE4DVD1HaB — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) October 3, 2022

He said that the Duchess of Sussex "is the driving force in their relationship, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's a modern thing." However, he lamented that Prince Harry "has had to give up just about everything he ever had in order to make that possible for Meghan."

"I think Harry's a very lost soul and has been potentially before his mother died. Harry's a great guy, but has been very vulnerable to influences," he shared.

Speaking of the photos, the author added, "Maybe we can believe Harry's his own man. Now he calls the shots. It doesn't look like it. This looks like another example of how Harry has tried to morph himself into what he believes is the vision of normal as the person he's dating."

He explained that "it's normal" for Prince Harry not to have King Charles III in his life because Meghan Markle does not have her own father in her life. He said that "it's normal for Harry to go touring around for business and trying to secure the next book deal or TV deal because Meghan does." Larcombe thinks the Duke of Sussex is "living his life as normal because it's Meghan's normal" but admitted that he "can't see any longevity" in this situation and that eventually, someone or "something's gotta give."